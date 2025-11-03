Polarizing starter is failing the Heat, other grades from loss to Lakers
Kel’el Ware – Grade: D
Simply put Kel’el Ware is failing the Miami Heat this year. It is not always reflected in the box score, but he has not lived up to what many hoped he could. His deficiencies in giving consistent effort on the little things add up to huge problems for the Heat. Ware needs to put all of his attention on rebounding and playing smart defense. Too many times, he is ushed off his spot getting boxed out. He also needs to learn when to jump for blocks or just focus on trying to get a potential rebound. Ultimately his effort has to be more consistent, or he will lose his starting spot. Under no circumstances is it acceptable for someone as talented as Ware to get outplayed by Jaxson Hayes so badly. Erik Spoelstra seems to be losing patience also, as Jaime Jaquez Jr. started the 2nd half over Ware. He finished todays game with 7 points, 4 rebounds and 1 block.
Nikola Jovic – Grade: C-
Nikola Jovic is another player the Heat need to play better. Many people, myself included, expected Jovic to continue his great summer and be a key contributor on the Heat this year. That has yet to happen and against the Lakers it was another lackluster performance by Jovic. Jovic needs to play at his pace and excel in transition. I feel too many times he is forcing himself to be a spot up shooter instead of playing to his strengths. Jovic has good size and feel for the game but he isn’t using it well right now. He is settling for 3-point shots instead of trying to get looks in the paint. He took 8 shots tonight and 5 of them were threes. In a game where the shots aren’t falling Jovic has to drive more. Jovic finished the game with 9 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. – Grade: A+
Jaime Jaquez Jr. might be the MVP of the Heat so far, especially when accounting for expectations. Against the Lakers, Jaquez Jr. was the key for any Miami Heat success. He continued his scorching hot start to the year and dominated the lakers defense. The Heat got off to a very poor start, then Jaquez Jr. came in, and the game flipped more into the Heat’s favor. His energy was contagious. He did not settle for jump shots and made the defense conform to what he wanted to do. On a night when the heat shot 27.3% from three, Jaquez Jr. kept them in this game with his ability to get in the paint. He finished this game with 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists. He should continue to hold his head high.
Other notable grades
Player
Grade
Pelle Larsson
A
Bam Adebayo
B+
Davion Mitchell
C+
Dru Smith
C
Andrew Wiggins
C
Simone Fontecchio
C-