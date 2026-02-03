Has Tyler Herro played his final game in Miami?

As the February 5th trade deadline gets closer by the day, the Miami Heat are gearing up to try to make a splash in the trade market by trying to land Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. This acquisition could obviously change the landscape of not only the Heat’s franchise but change the landscape of the NBA.

Antetokounmpo is one of the few players in the league that other players will flock to try to play with. So, if Miami was able to pull off the blockbuster trade, then they would immediately become a popular destination for other players. This would then give them the ability to reshape their team after the trade.

A familiar feeling

As the trade talks seem to be intensifying and seemingly becoming more of a possibility, many Heat fans have been contemplating who could or should be in the trade package. This thought exercise has brough up one players name that is used to being in the rumors. That player is none other than Tyler Herro.

Herro has long been in every possible rumor for Miami over the years. Anytime a new star player becomes available Herro’s name is the first name to come up. Even when there is not a star on the market people still find a way to put his name in every rumor they can find. It has become such an occurrence that it is now a known joke among Heat fans.

Is it the end?

With Herro’s name being mentioned again it does spark the question of if he has suited up for the final time for the Heat. Any trade for Antetokounmpo would almost surely include Herro as a major factor in the trade.

Not only is he a quality player, he made his first NBA All-Star team last season, but he also helps make the salary numbers work for both teams. Both of these things make him a prime candidate to be in the trade. A part of this that has to be mentioned is that he has been battling injuries and has currently been out with an injury. So even though the Heat play before the deadline, he will not be available.

As I look at the possibilities it does feel like the end for Herro in Miami is coming closer. Herro has been better than most expected when he was selected in the draft. Herro is a 6th Man of the Year winner, a homegrown All-Star, and then would of been a major factor in delivering the Heat their next superstar. With everything considered, Herro should be looked at fondly by fans for years to come.

More Miami Heat Stories