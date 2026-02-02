Heat get right and dominate the Bulls

The Miami Heat bounced back from their embarrassing loss yesterday to obliterate the Chicago Bulls. The final score was 134 – 91. This win improves the Heat’s record to 27 – 24 and puts them into a tie for 7th in the Eastern Conference standing. This also puts Miami 2.5 games ahead of the Bulls.

Kel’el Ware – Grade: A

Jan 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) dunks against Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) and guard Mike Conley (10) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Kel’el Ware has had an interesting season but this game he flashed his potential once again. At times Ware looks like a future superstar, then others he makes too many mistakes for Erik Spoelstra to feel comfortable to play him. This game against the Bulls will hopefully serve as a get right game for Ware.

Ware played most of his minutes in the 4th quarter when the game was already settled. The good thing about this is that he was the clear best player on the court. He did exactly what he was supposed to do in those minutes. He had good positioning to get easy dunks and had some highlight plays also. Many Heat fans hope this performance will earn Ware more minutes in the future. He finished the game with 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 assist.

Davion Mitchell – Grade: A

Jan 20, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) scores during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Davion Mitchell returned to action and made the most of it. The Bulls are shorthanded and it was honestly a good game to come back to get your rhythm for the Heat point guard. Mitchell played at the level that Miami has come to rely on this season.

He was excellent at running the offense, logging 6 assists to just 1 turnover. He was an efficient scorer shooting 5/9 from the field and 3/5 from behind the arc. Mitchell also did a good job finding his footing on the defensive end logging 2 steals in his return. His defense is something the Heat really need when they play teams with stronger guards. Mitchell finished the game with 13 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals.

Kasparas Jakučionis – Grade: B

Jan 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Heat rookie has not played for as many minutes as many had hoped but he continues to show why Miami is lucky to have him. Kasparas Jakucionis’s passing ability is special and something that consistently translates to easy points. I love how he has the confidence already to try to use his creativity.

Jakučionis has had several good scoring games, but this game he was more of a passer. He shot a subpar 2/5 from the field and 0/2 from the 3 point line. What I liked was that he was unselfish and always made the right play. In games that get out of hand it is not uncommon to see a young guard try to get up a lot of shots, but Jakučionis still let the game come to him. In my opinion this shows a lot of maturity in the young rookie.

More Miami Heat Stories