Heat guard makes Eastern Conference All-Star team

A year ago today, Norman Powell finished up the halfway mark of his season with the LA Clippers.

A guy that has bounced around in many different roles in this league, being a streaky shooter and scorer for the early part of his career, became a high level starter next to James Harden on his way to 21.8 points a game in the Western Conference.

Powell felt he put himself in a position to make that All Star team, but wasn't selected when the official rosters came out.

One year later, he followed up his best season with an even better one in Miami, as he made another points per game jump up to 23.0 points a night.

Yet this time around, he was rewarded with his high level play with a nod to be a first time All Star.

2026 NBA East All-Star reserves: Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Johnson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Pascal Siakam, Norman Powell, Scottie Barnes, Jalen Duren. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 1, 2026

As the All Star reserves were announced, Powell was among that group to compete in two weeks on All Star Sunday in Los Angeles, California. These formats keep shifting, as it's a USA vs world match-up that'll be sorted out later, but the respect of having that All-Star on your resume is the main element.

He's carried Miami through the early parts of the season, knocking down 39% of his threes while getting up 7.2 a night. But his larger increase has been inside that three point line.

Powell is posting career highs in both two point makes and two point attempts for Miami this year. Plus he's played over 85% of the team's games which is always half the battle.

We heard a Storm is comin’ to LA! ⛈️⭐️ Congrats to Norman Powell on becoming a first-time All-Star! pic.twitter.com/hyKtMV46EN — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 1, 2026

Among players that are averaging 23+ points and have played at least 30 games, Powell is averaging the second least field goal attempts among that group. He's prided himself on his efficiency, quick decisions, and limited dribbles within Miami's new offense.

The only player under those requirements that has attempted less field goal attempts a night than Powell: Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"I believe that he deserves it," Spoelstra said when asked pregame about the idea of Powell possibly being named an All Star. "He just continues to get better, and he's having his best years after the age of 30. That's a credit to his work ethic and his craft."

Powell remains out for Miami due to personal reasons for this homestand against the Chicago Bulls, but he will be back in action real soon before taking a detour during All Star break to check something off his basketball bucket list in LA.