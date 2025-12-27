Heat players to watch, running in transition and other keys vs Pacers

The Miami Heat are getting ready for a marathon on the second night of a back to back, as they face the scrappy Indiana Pacers, who Miami somewhat mirrored with their transition style.

The status of the Heat's two stars are still up in the air, after Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo were sidelined a night ago in Atlanta.

The Heat are looking to build off that win last night, as the offense looked revived and much like their early season selves.

So let's discuss some keys to this match-up:

1. Expect even more transition opportunities.

Feb 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14)

Although the Heat adopted some pointers from the Pacers successful up-tempo offense last season, that has not been the case this year for Indiana without Tyrese Haliburton. They rank dead last in offensive rating this year, and their defense hasn't been much better. This is the perfect match-up for Miami to build off their running match from a night ago. The Pacers rank top five in turnovers, which means if Miami can force some live turnovers and get out on the break, it'll really open this game up early on.

2. Two energizers ready to run it back.

Nov 30, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) dribbles the basketball against the Indiana Pacers

Whenever the Heat get ready to face both worse teams and smaller squads, there are a few players that you can expect to be gearing up for a big night: Jaime Jaquez Jr and Pelle Larsson. Two downhill wings who love to play bully ball in the half-court and run in transition. The Hawks game last night is the perfect example, as Larsson finished with an efficient 21 points and Jaquez Jr had 16. They continued to get behind the defense and effectively find angles in the lane against smaller opponents. Looking at the Pacers tonight, I'd expect a repeat of that for these two energizers.

3. Kel'el Ware touches to see a spike.

Dec 23, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'El Ware (7) warms up against the Toronto Raptors

Sometimes when the Heat are leaning into the fast, early clock offense, a player that can get lost a bit is Kel'el Ware. No rolling lobs or late clock three point heaves. And with Bam Adebayo possibly sidelined again, it's clear they're going to need to involve Ware offensively to unlock the other areas of his game. As I mentioned prior, this being a smaller Pacers squad should enhance them to lean into their young big anyway. There's a real opportunity to light this defense up from three with the way they defend, but kicking things off with some interior presence can make those looks even cleaner.