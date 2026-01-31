The Miami Heat have been preparing for years for this moment to be a possibility. They have been obsessed with the chance to acquire a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo, and it seems to finally be coming to fruition. The Heat are ready to pounce and put forth a nice trade package to bring him to Miami, but there are avenues that can improve their offer.

The current war chest

First, what Assets do the Heat currently have? Miami famously has not had enough assets to realistically enter trade talks for big name players in recent years, but this time it is different. They have legitimate assets in young players like Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kasparas Jakučionis.

Plus, they have Tyler Herro, who was an All-Star last season. They could even throw in players like Andrew Wiggins or Nikola Jovic, which several team would value. They do not lack players to send in the slightest.

The players they can send are where their offer’s strength would be in. They do not have the draft pick capital that other teams, like the Golden State Warriors could offer. Miami is currently capped at just two first round picks they could send out and then can offer up pick swaps.

The reason the Heat are capped at just two picks is because of the pick owed to the Charlotte Hornets that was included in the infamous Terry Rozier for Kyle Lowry trade This trade is coming back to bite Miami once again.

Though the Heat can only offer two first round picks, because of prospects like Ware and Jakučionis mixed in with the quality veterans, Miami still has a formidable offer. This is already different from past season where Miami had no realistic chance.

How can the offer get better?

In a trade for a player as great as Antetokounmpo you always want to find a way to put your best trade offer forward. Brian Windhorst and Bobby Marks provide interesting takes about how Miami can do just that.

As I mentioned before, the reason the Heat can only offer two first round picks is because they currently owe a protected pick the Hornets. This is limiting the Heat greatly, but they might be able to find a solution.

Brian Windhorst and Bobby Marks believe Miami and GS are the two leading options for Giannis but believe Miami needs to acquire a 2027 1st 👀



Windy: The Heat are at a disadvantage because of the two picks they owe to OKC and CHA… The Miami Heat and the Golden State Warriors I… pic.twitter.com/9zL2QK9KFk — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) January 30, 2026

Windhorst and Marks both mention that if Miami were to acquire a 2027 first round pick, then they could trade more future picks to Milwaukee in a potential trade. To do this it would more than likely take trading someone like Andrew Wiggins to another team for the 2027 first, then unload as many as you can over to Milwaukee.

So, if the Heat are told their package is not good enough to finish the deal, at least they have a realistic avenue to up their offer to try to entice the Bucks just enough to land a top 5 player in the NBA.

More Miami Heat Stories