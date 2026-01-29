Timberwolves Reportedly a Contender to Acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo From Bucks

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo’s next team may be just a state to the west.

The Timberwolves are contenders to acquire Antetokoumpo, according to a Thursday morning report from veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein.

“[Minnesota is] rarely mentioned as a Giannis contender on par with Miami, Golden State and New York... but multiple sources we've spoken to say they should be,” Stein wrote.

The Timberwolves are 29–19 at the moment—sixth in the Western Conference and a half-game clear of the seventh-place Suns. Per Stein, Minnesota’s ability to strike a deal with Milwaukee has been hindered by its lack of draft capital, while on the other hand “Antetokounmpo has quietly had the Timberwolves in his thoughts dating to the offseason.”

At 31, Antetokounmpo remains—conservatively—a top-10 player in the NBA, in addition his status as one of Wisconsin’s most beloved athletes. He will reportedly command a haul and as a two-time MVP will likely rank among the most decorated players ever to be traded.

"They're asking for the moon," Stein wrote that a general manager told him Thursday. "All of your young players and all of your draft picks."

If Antetokounmpo is serious about teaming up with Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards, they may have to make do with a threadbare supporting cast—not unlike the Bucks team that Antetokounmpo would be leaving behind.

