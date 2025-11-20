How the Miami Heat outlasted the short-handed Golden State Warriors

The Miami Heat were able to vanquish the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. Despite Bam Adebayo being back in the mix, along with the Warriors playing without Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Al Horford, the Heat still had to win the game by executing in the fourth quarter.

Here are some of the key points, both positive and negative, from this game:

Winning an ugly game: The Heat played, arguably, their toughest game to watch this season. The Heat finished the game with a 26th percentile offensive rating in the halfcourt and 14th percentile overall.

This was highlighted by the Heat converting on just 27 percent of their shots in the paint, 28.6 percent in the mid-range and 60.7 percent in the restricted area. The Heat continue to see more teams utilize zone defense to try and slow them down, but the Heat's off-ball movement was not as crisp as it has been, and as players and coaches acknowledged, there was subpar shot selection involved.

However, after floundering to the tune of a 94.4 offensive rating in the first three quarters (which would be the worst mark in the league, by far), the Heat turned things around in the fourth, putting up a 135.7 offensive rating, (which would easily be the best in the league). Norman Powell lead the way with 17 points in the final quarter while Adebayo chipped in nine of his own.

The good news for the Heat was that the Warriors did much worse. The Heat defense held the Warriors to offensive rating marks ranking in the third percentile in the halfcourt and second percentile overall. They made 42 percent of their shots in the paint, 25 percent of their mid-range jumpers, 54.5 percent of their restricted area looks and 26.5 percent of their threes.

More work to do : After making some strides on the glass in their last game, the Heat reverted to some bad habits in this one despite the return of Bam Adebayo. The Heat were out-rebounded by nine overall and they gave up a 79th percentile offensive rebound percentage, which helped keep them close in a game where there were a lot of missed shots.

Turnover chain: What ultimately helped the Heat come out on the other side of another close game with a win was their ability to turn the Warriors over. They forced the Warriors into 23 turnovers and a third percentile turnover percentage, six more than the league-worst Washington Wizards average.

Most notably, the Heat defense led to the Warriors turning it over nine times in the fourth quarter alone. The Heat finished the game with an elite 2.14 assist-to-turnover ratio while the Warriors ended up with an awful 1.04 ratio.

After losing the rebounding battle again, this was particularly important for the Heat, which helped them to finish the game taking a couple more shots (and six more free throws) than the Warriors after the Warriors took eight more shots in the first half.

MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket