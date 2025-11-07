How To Watch Miami Heat-Charlotte Hornets, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Inside The Heat

Oct 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and guard Lamelo Ball (1) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Game date, time and location: Friday, Nov. 7, 8:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (North Carolina), WSCO-TV (Charlotte),

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, WAQI 710 AM & The Heat Spanish Radio Network (South Florida), WFNZ 92.7 FM (Charlotte)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (4-3) and Charlotte Hornets (3-5) meet for the second of four matchups this season and the Heat's first NBA Cup game. Earlier this season, the Heat beat the Hornets 144-117, on October 28, tying the most points Miami has scored against Charlotte in franchise history (144, 4/5/22). The Heat have now won 15 of the last 18 games against the Hornets overall. The Heat are 81-49 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 47-19 in home games and 34-30 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Kel'el Ware

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

HORNETS

G Collin Sexton

G Sion James

C Ryan Kalkbrenner

F Kon Knueppel

F Miles Bridges

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Bam Adebayo: Out - Toe

Norman Powell: Available - Groin

Nikola Jovic: Available - Hip

Kasparas Jakučionis: Available - Groin

Vladislav Goldin: Available - Recalled from G League

Tyler Herro: Out - Foot

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

Myron Gardner: Out - G League

Jahmir Young: Out - G League

HORNETS

LaMelo Ball: Questionable - Ankle

Collin Sexton: Probable - Neck

Brandon Miller: Out - Shoulder

Josh Green: Out - Shoulder

Grant Williams: Out - Knee

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Heat -4.5 (-112), Hornets +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Heat -185, Hornets +154

Total points scored: 242.5 (over -112, under -108)

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Norman Powell:  "Having a losing road trip is not a good feeling. It's all about regrouping, you know we got an In-Season tournament game coming up Friday that we gotta get read for, so, it's all about bouncing back. The great thing about this league is that we have more games to correct. I like the fact that we have guys out, guys having to step up, playing, competing, scrapping, fighting. Now we just gotta put it together with everybody."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket

