Coming off a five game losing streak, the Miami Heat are looking to kick this three game road trip off on the right foot.

Facing off against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, the Heat will be without Tyler Herro, Pelle Larsson, and Nikola Jovic as they deal with some injuries.

Norman Powell is the name to watch as he's currently listed as questionable due to some calf discomfort.

But let's get right into some keys to this match-up:

1. Two Heat players who should pop offensively.

Bam Adebayo

Through two games against the Nets last season, Bam Adebayo put up 40 points, 23 rebounds, and 11 assists. Not just flashing back to his buzzer beaters against this team, this simply feels like a match-up where he can find his flow, especially if Norman Powell doesn't suit up. Letting it fly from deep as become a constant, but he has a real chance to dominate the interior against this 25th ranked defense. Jaime Jaquez Jr is the other name to watch, as he always strikes me as a true threat in these free-flowing games against teams like Brooklyn. The Nets have a chance to size up at times, but Jaquez getting back downhill often will be a priority.

2. How will the starters and rotation shake out?

Kel'El Ware

As there feels like a need to get Kel'el Ware more consistent minutes amid this recent skid, opportunity rises with the list of guys out. If Powell does suit up, the same starting lineup most likely makes an appearance: Davion Mitchell, Powell, Simone Fontecchio, Andrew Wiggins, and Adebayo. But it's important to note that this is a bigger Nets starting lineup. It feels in the team's best interest to possibly start Ware in a match-up like this, especially if Powell doesn't play. The next order of business is the end of the rotation. Keshad Johnson most likely gets playing time again, but just keep an eye on the potential true debut of Kasparas Jakucionis, who will be available tonight.

3. The three point variance.

Norman Powell

Can't stress it enough how much the three point line for the Heat has led to a lot of their recent struggles. Passing up initial looks to over-drive into the lane has been a common mistake, but teams are also prioritizing pushing them off that perimeter line. Losing the three point battle has been a hot topic, and the Nets shot profile suggests a chance for that to happen again. The way you lose to a team like Brooklyn is by letting them catch a flow from deep, as they are top five in three point attempts this season. They are undoubtedly going to get up more threes in this one, so Miami has to both get back to early season defensive levels, and find ways to create better looks outside.