How To Watch Miami Heat-Los Angeles Clippers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Alex Toledo

Mar 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) passes the ball around Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 3, 10:30 p.m. EST, Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), KTLA 5 (California)

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, WAQI 710 AM & The Heat Spanish Radio Network (South Florida), AM 570 LA Sports, ESPN Radio 710 AM KSPN (Los Angeles), Sirius XM NBA Radio (channel 86 for home broadcast and 892 for away broadcast)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (3-3) and Los Angeles Clippers (3-2) meet for the first of two matchups this season. Last season, the Clippers won both matchups (109-98 in January, 119-104 in March) and have now won four in a row against Miami after the Heat had won three consecutive before that. The Heat are 39-34 all-time versus the Clippers in the regular season, including 21-15 in home games and 18-19 in road games. Norman Powell, who was traded from the Clippers to the Heat in the offseason, could be set to make his return to the lineup as well as his return to the team he played with for the last 3.5 seasons.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Pelle Larsson

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

CLIPPERS

G James Harden

G Bradley Beal

C Ivica Zubac

F Derrick Jones Jr.

F Kawhi Leonard

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Norman Powell: Questionable - Groin

Tyler Herro: Out - Foot

Kasparas Jakučionis: Out - Groin

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

CLIPPERS

Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Day-To-Day (Ankle)

Kobe Sanders: Out (Knee)

Jordan Miller: Out (Hamstring)

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Heat +7.5 (-105), Clippers -7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Heat +260, Clippers -325

Total points scored: 226.5 (over -115, under -105)

QUOTABLE

Heat big man Bam Adebayo:  "We just got to we got to pick up our defensive habits. We got to communicate a lot more than we did today. And you know, I guess we got, you know, a little frustrated with the foul calls, but you know that's part of the game now. So you know as a team we got to collectively do it as a unit."


Published
