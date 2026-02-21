Miami Heat-Memphis Grizzlies Injury Update: Several players' status up in the air
In this story:
The Miami Heat announced that Tyler Herro (ribs) and Norman Powell (illness) are both probable for Saturday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Additionally, Davion Mitchell (illness) was listed as doubtful to play while Dru Smith (calf) and Nikola Jovic (back) were listed as questionable.
For the Grizzlies, Cedric Coward (knee) will sit out while Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. will both be available to play after both sat out against the Utah Jazz last night due to injury management.
Meanwhile, Walter Clayton Jr. (calf) and Kyle Anderson (knee) were both listed as questionable.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Tyler Herro: Probable - Ribs
Norman Powell: Probable - Illness
Davion Mitchell: Doubtful - Illness
Dru Smith: Questionable - Calf
Nikola Jovic: Questionable - Back
Trevor Keels: Available - G League
Jahmir Young: Out - G League
Vlad Goldin: Out - G League
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
GRIZZLIES
Walter Clayton Jr.: Questionable - Calf
Kyle Anderson: Questionable - Knee
Ty Jerome: Available - Calf Injury Management
Cedric Coward: Out - Knee
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Available - Toe Injury Management
Santi Aldama: Out - Knee
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger
Ja Morant: Out - Elbow
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
Game date, time and location: Saturday, Feb. 21, 8:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis)
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis),
VITALS: The Miami Heat (30-27) and Memphis Grizzlies (21-33) meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a 32-point, 146-114, win in Memphis on October 24. The Heat are 31-27 all-time versus the Grizzlies during the regular season, including 17-12 in home games and 14-15 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Norman Powell
C Bam Adebayo
F Pelle Larsson
F Andrew Wiggins
GRIZZLIES
G Ty Jerome
G Jaylen Wells
C Lawson Lovering
F GG Jackson
F Taylor Hendricks
Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat -11.5 (-112), Grizzlies +11.5 (-108)
Moneyline: Heat -575, Grizzlies +425
Total points scored: 236.5 (over -112, under -108)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after their win against the Atlanta Hawks with a healthy roster: "We have legit depth. We've been talking about it all year but, when we have guys out, the depth is used to plug in and fill in some gaps when guys are out, but when we have everybody available, we look a lot different. This is one game, but this is something we've felt about our team for a while, we just have our guys available right now."
MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES
Giannis says he might have left Milwaukee already if it was up to him
Tyler Herro shines in return, as Heat take down the Hawks
The Miami Heat's Best Contract this Season
Miami Heat reward emerging key role player with new contract
Adam Silver's Terrible Idea Could Sideline One of Miami's Best Front Office Weapons
For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.Follow tropicalblanket