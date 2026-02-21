Miami Heat-Memphis Grizzlies Injury Update: Several players' status up in the air

The Miami Heat announced that Tyler Herro (ribs) and Norman Powell (illness) are both probable for Saturday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Additionally, Davion Mitchell (illness) was listed as doubtful to play while Dru Smith (calf) and Nikola Jovic (back) were listed as questionable.

For the Grizzlies, Cedric Coward (knee) will sit out while Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. will both be available to play after both sat out against the Utah Jazz last night due to injury management.

Meanwhile, Walter Clayton Jr. (calf) and Kyle Anderson (knee) were both listed as questionable.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Tyler Herro: Probable - Ribs

Norman Powell: Probable - Illness

Davion Mitchell: Doubtful - Illness

Dru Smith: Questionable - Calf

Nikola Jovic: Questionable - Back

Trevor Keels: Available - G League

Jahmir Young: Out - G League

Vlad Goldin: Out - G League

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

GRIZZLIES

Walter Clayton Jr.: Questionable - Calf

Kyle Anderson: Questionable - Knee

Ty Jerome: Available - Calf Injury Management

Cedric Coward: Out - Knee

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Available - Toe Injury Management

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Feb. 21, 8:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis),

VITALS: The Miami Heat (30-27) and Memphis Grizzlies (21-33) meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a 32-point, 146-114, win in Memphis on October 24. The Heat are 31-27 all-time versus the Grizzlies during the regular season, including 17-12 in home games and 14-15 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Norman Powell

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

GRIZZLIES

G Ty Jerome

G Jaylen Wells

C Lawson Lovering

F GG Jackson

F Taylor Hendricks

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat -11.5 (-112), Grizzlies +11.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Heat -575, Grizzlies +425

Total points scored: 236.5 (over -112, under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after their win against the Atlanta Hawks with a healthy roster: "We have legit depth. We've been talking about it all year but, when we have guys out, the depth is used to plug in and fill in some gaps when guys are out, but when we have everybody available, we look a lot different. This is one game, but this is something we've felt about our team for a while, we just have our guys available right now."

MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket