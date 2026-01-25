The Miami Heat have dominated the struggling Utah Jazz to pick up their 24th win of the NBA season. Their record now stands at 24 – 22 and remain in the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference. This win also improves the Heat’s record to 13 – 3 when facing teams below .500 this season.

Bam Adebayo – Grade: A

Jan 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Miami Heat center/forward Bam Adebayo (13) shoots an open jump shot against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Bam Adebayo is on his best stretch of the season. He has been dominant as of late and this game was no different. Adebayo has full confidence in his shot and has regained his shooting from behind the arc. He is no longer hesitating and is attacking the defense every time he gets the ball. He knows what he wants to do with it before he gets it and had conviction in his actions.

Adebayo once again locked down the rebounds for Miami and pulled down an absurd 7 offensive rebounds to help make up for the teams lackluster shooting in the first half. This version of Adebayo changed things for Miami. He finished the game with 26 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 block.

BAM ADEBAYO WITH THE HUGE BLOCK AND THEN DRAWS THE FOUL pic.twitter.com/ONezJl9DEP — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) January 25, 2026

Nikola Jovic – Grade: A-

Jan 13, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) drives to the basket against Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (23) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Playing a team that is struggling is usually a good sign for a player looking to break out of a slump and that is exactly what Nikola Jovic. It was not perfect from Jovic, but this was a major step in the right direction.

Two big things stand out for Jovic. Similarly to Adebayo, he was able to find his shot again. He finished the game 3/6 from beyond the arc and looked confident. He also was fouled on one of his three point attempts. The other thing that stands out is how often he was able to get to the free throw line. He had 11 attempts, but he only made 8 of them, good for just 72.7%. Jovic finished the contest with 23 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assists, 1 steal and 1 block.

Have appreciated this Nikola Jovic game.



Active on the glass. Boxing out. Finishing better on his release. Active in the open floor. Has made a few nice passes heading downhill.



Stack days, young fella!!@hothothoops @5ReasonsSports #HEATNation — Matt Hanifan (@mph_824_) January 25, 2026

Kasparas Jakučionis – Grade: B+

Jan 19, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) drives in against Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

This was a great game for Heat rookie Kasparas Jakučionis to show what he is capable of. He did just that and made a strong impression. Jakučionis is smooth with the ball and looks like he is playing effortlessly. Everything looks easy for him on the court.

Jakučionis shooting is something that can really help the Heat. He was 2/3 from three in this contest. His shot selection is very good for a rookie and always takes his shots in the flow of the offense. I love the way he helped push the pace in this game as well, Jakučionis finished this game with 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assists.

KASPARAS JAKUCIONIS WHAT A FINISH pic.twitter.com/6abnVWw4ON — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) January 25, 2026

