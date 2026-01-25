It appears Bam Adebayo is back on track
The Miami Heat have dominated the struggling Utah Jazz to pick up their 24th win of the NBA season. Their record now stands at 24 – 22 and remain in the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference. This win also improves the Heat’s record to 13 – 3 when facing teams below .500 this season.
Bam Adebayo – Grade: A
Bam Adebayo is on his best stretch of the season. He has been dominant as of late and this game was no different. Adebayo has full confidence in his shot and has regained his shooting from behind the arc. He is no longer hesitating and is attacking the defense every time he gets the ball. He knows what he wants to do with it before he gets it and had conviction in his actions.
Adebayo once again locked down the rebounds for Miami and pulled down an absurd 7 offensive rebounds to help make up for the teams lackluster shooting in the first half. This version of Adebayo changed things for Miami. He finished the game with 26 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 block.
Nikola Jovic – Grade: A-
Playing a team that is struggling is usually a good sign for a player looking to break out of a slump and that is exactly what Nikola Jovic. It was not perfect from Jovic, but this was a major step in the right direction.
Two big things stand out for Jovic. Similarly to Adebayo, he was able to find his shot again. He finished the game 3/6 from beyond the arc and looked confident. He also was fouled on one of his three point attempts. The other thing that stands out is how often he was able to get to the free throw line. He had 11 attempts, but he only made 8 of them, good for just 72.7%. Jovic finished the contest with 23 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assists, 1 steal and 1 block.
Kasparas Jakučionis – Grade: B+
This was a great game for Heat rookie Kasparas Jakučionis to show what he is capable of. He did just that and made a strong impression. Jakučionis is smooth with the ball and looks like he is playing effortlessly. Everything looks easy for him on the court.
Jakučionis shooting is something that can really help the Heat. He was 2/3 from three in this contest. His shot selection is very good for a rookie and always takes his shots in the flow of the offense. I love the way he helped push the pace in this game as well, Jakučionis finished this game with 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assists.
