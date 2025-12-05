It's the Heat vs everyone according to Norman Powell

The Miami Heat have long embodied "Heat Culture", the Miami Heat have long embodied doing less with more, and they have also prevailed on numerous occasions when everyone counted them out.

Well, newly acquired Norman Powell revealed the mindset to Miami's formula, how they are able to do this, the internal belief that leads to success no matter what the rest of the NBA thinks.

On the "Old Man and The Three" podcast hosted by Cam Johnson, Powell described it like this:

“I want to keep this up, I like the team we have. I want to have the mentality to go out there and like f*ck everybody. Literally f*ck everybody. When we’re 0-6 in preseason and everybody says we need to rebuild, they were killing us in pre-season” Norman Powell

Now many may not like this, many may think it comes off as arrogant, but athletes, fans, or even insiders may also take issue with the harsh language and the overly combative tone. To some, the repeated “f*ck everybody” sentiment can feel unprofessional and hostile, especially when directed at people who were offering what they saw as fair criticism during a rough preseason. Others might view it as dismissive of legitimate concerns, framing all outside feedback as hate rather than analysis.

But when you're a competitor it doesn't matter what the outsiders think, you have to be a team, you have to come together, and you really have to believe that it is you/the team against the world. Miami has played with a chip on their shoulder before, and Powell wants that mindset to continue.

Norm wants Miami to have the mentality of everyone counting Miami out all season, and also wants to personally be an All-Star, something he is on good pace for achieving.

So far, Powell is averaging 25.0/3.7/2.4 with insane efficiency. Powell is nearly a 50/40/90 guy with averages of 50.9/45.8/88.3. If Powell can keep this up and Miami can continue to stack wins, Powell won't just be in contention for his first All-Star selection, but potentially All-NBA.

Norman Powell is so talented pic.twitter.com/zBeqisVrL9 — Heat Clips 🎬 (@MiamiClip) November 30, 2025

Norman Powell was acquired for two Miami Heat role players (Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson). A steal for the the Norm of last season, and a highway robbery for the version the Miami Heat have received.

It will be interesting to see how Miami continues to mesh and whether or not they do pull the trigger on the rumored stars that are up for grabs.