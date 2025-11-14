Another two game set sits in front of the Miami Heat, beginning on Friday night in Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks.

That team on the other side finds their star player sidelined once again, as Jalen Brunson is out after turning his ankle on Wednesday night.

The Miami Heat remaining without Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, Knicks without Brunson, just means it's another depth battle to see who has more pieces to step up.

So let's get into the keys to this game that are much different than their first match-up:

1. Trying to limit Karl-Anthony Towns, and limiting second chance points.

Oct 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

When the Heat face the Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns is never the biggest worry for the Heat's defensive structure. Not because of him, but due to Bam Adebayo staying glued to him on the perimeter and inside, which allows the rest of the defense to worry about the others. The Heat don't have that Adebayo luxury against him, though, tonight. With New York's bigger starting front-court of Towns and Mitchell Robinson, there are clear mismatches they can present. With Kel'el Ware on Robinson, would that leave Andrew Wiggins or Pelle Larsson on Towns? Certainly. While that could limit him on the outside, he will be a true inside threat in those stretches. Offensive rebounds could be killer once again in this specific match-up, so it has to continue to be prioritized for Miami.

2. Jaime Jaquez Jr: ball right back in his hands.

Oct 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) drives to the basket against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After a scorching start to the season for Jaime Jaquez Jr, a specific Cavaliers adjustment on Wednesday night seemed to limit his production. Placing a big, both mobile or immobile, just sags off him on the perimeter daring him to shoot, while limiting his physical downhill drives. This is a copy cat league, so teams will continue to emulate, but that doesn't mean it's time to get away from his on-ball success. There are counters to this counter. A simple one is setting an early guard screen to force a switch, or simply put that big on the perimeter in action. The point is that there are ways around this, so Jaquez Jr will find himself in aggressive fashion yet again, as he put up 17 points on 8 of 12 shooting in the first match-up.

3. Another high scoring performance? Or back to the in the mud style?

Oct 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) dives for a loose ball against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A top three offense faces off against the number one team in points per game tonight, which should mean it's going to be a back and forth shootout. Right? I'm not so sure about that, no matter who suits up for Heat-Knicks it always turns into somewhat of a defensive dog fight. Even though it came in a win, their first match-up with the Knicks was one of their three lowest scoring games of the season. Now without Brunson on one side and more perimeter defenders to throw at Miami, this should be a game that is decided by the in-between stuff. Without the usual defensive approach of sending doubles at Brunson when he penetrates, it's now about containing one-on-one, sending help at Towns on the low box, and limiting the extended slot drives of Mikal Bridges. Make it ugly, force turnovers, and get out into that new fun style of running in transition.