Jaime Jaquez Jr can't stop scoring, plus other takeaways from Heat-Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets came to town on Tuesday night, as the Heat get another chance to play in front of their home fans before heading on a west coast trip that'll take them up until Novermber 7th, which oddly enough is the Hornets at home again.
Norman Powell was added to the injury report Tuesday morning due to groin soreness, and later ruled out after going through pregame warm-ups. Pelle Larsson stepped right into his starting spot, and the scorching Heat bench remained the same.
So, here are three takeaways from this one:
1. Jaime Jaquez Jr's hot streak continues.
What if I told you Jaime Jaquez put up 20 points on 83% from the field before this season? Now what if I told you he did that by halftime? That's what Jaquez Jr put together against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half, as he simply showcases a level of confidence that wasn't seen in his sophomore season. Knocking down a couple of first quarter threes off the catch, before operating into a ton of straight line drives that led to 8 free throw attempts in the first half. His finishing at the basket has been impeccable, but the real conversation is how often and effectively he's getting there. They've pretty much made him a first option in his lineups, and it's working.
2. A fan favorite continues to find real offensive success.
It appeared to be a decent acquisition to bring in Simone Fontecchio when the Heat traded Duncan Robinson this off-season. Gaining some shooting depth with Robinson out the door would be useful. But he's been more than just a stashed shooter: he's a core rotation piece. Any time he catches the ball in space, the ball is almost floating above his palm with his unique shooting form. Ten points in the first half alone for Fontecchio, as he confidently pulls due to the coaches instructions. "He has the utmost green light," Erik Spoelstra said on his current role. And he's absolutely firing right now for the Heat. Not just as a spot-up specialist, but as a scorer in other areas as well.
3. The Miami Heat are an....offensive team?
Erik Spoelstra remembers the dog days of last season, looking up and seeing 105 points on the scoreboard thinking it was an offensive success for their standards. Now that's just their point total through three quarters. It's one thing to over emphasize the current speed of this team as the league's number one frequency in transition, but this is just a good offense as a whole at the moment. As I continue to note, the pick and roll game has been pretty much gone to start the year, The isolation numbers have been spiking, mostly since they're leaning heavily into this drive and kick game. The paint touches are being generated frequently, which consequently leads to a ton of good threes. Erik Spoelstra has found something with this offense, and it can only escalate with a healthy Norman Powell and Tyler Herro.