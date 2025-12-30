Wins haven't been common for the Miami Heat when facing the Denver Nuggets over the Nikola Jokic era.

The last win was a game 2 win in the Finals in 2023, while they still haven't won at the Kaseya Center against them since 2018. Until tonight.

The Heat got Bam Adebayo back for this game, while Tyler Herro remains sidelined.

Jokic unfortunately went down with an injury before half after a competitive first two quarters, until Miami took off in the second half against the skeleton crew Nuggets.

So let's get into some takeaways from tonight:

1. Andrew Wiggins and bench group stays hot.

Dec 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) looks on against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Erik Spoelstra says it's about deploying things that are working at this point in the season. That includes Andrew Wiggins with the bench unit, that continues to light it up in its third straight appearance. Jaime Jaquez Jr and Wiggins have this interesting chemistry on the floor as they take turns being the primary and secondary options. Dru Smith and Pelle Larsson just wreck havoc in the turnover category as constant pests. Then you have Nikola Jovic, who built off his big game a night ago, as he put up 8 points in four first quarter minutes. That lineup is working.

2. Dealing with the unstoppable Nikola Jokic...for a half.

Dec 29, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives to the basket against Miami Heat center Kel'El Ware (7) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Walking into a game with a defensive gameplan for Nikola Jokic is never easy. Double him, don't double him, make him shoot, make him drive. There's no right answer as he has a counter to every coverage. He sleep walked into 21 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds by halftime before going down with a knee injury. His teammate Spencer Jones knocked into him as he went down at the buzzer before hobbling his way to the locker room. The Heat led by 15 at one point in that first half, and before you could blink it was tied up at half because of that former MVP.

3. Things look different when these two players have it going.

Dec 29, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) reacts toward Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) after scoring during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Seven threes. That's the number of triples Kel'el Ware and Nikola Jovic combined for through three quarters. Jovic was cooking out the gate in this one. Playing confident, running the floor, attacking in the half-court, and most importantly, that catch and shoot three ball was dropping. Ware was scrapping his way to an impactful night as well, as he battled on the offensive glass, lit it up from deep, and continues his two-way dominance. The point is this: when these two young bigs are playing at this level, the team elevates. There was an expectation for these guys coming into the year, and it was good to see it in motion tonight.