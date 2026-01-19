Jimmy Butler and the Heat meet again, plus key X-Factors for Miami

The Miami Heat will be matching up with a familiar face tonight to kick off their five game road trip.

They kick things off in Golden State on Monday night, as Jimmy Butler stands on the opposite side after missing the first game in Miami this season.

The Heat appear to be getting back Davion Mitchell and Jaime Jaquez Jr who are listed as probable, while Tyler Herro didn't travel with the team to begin the trip.

So let's jump right into some keys to this match-up:

1. The Steph Curry-Jimmy Butler defensive plan.

Mar 25, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) looks on against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The last time Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler suited up together was against the New York Knicks on Thursday night, where Butler had 32 and Curry had 27. Moral of the story: the defensive approach begins there. It's the perfect game to get Davion Mitchell back, as his job will be to hound Curry no matter where he goes on the floor. Andrew Wiggins and Pelle Larsson will get a lot of the Butler reps, but the overarching defensive game-plan is a whole lot of switching. The Heat did a lot of it during their homestand against these better teams, and it seems like the best option with the pile of wings currently playing for Miami. Expect a lot of Bam Adebayo on Curry on switches.

2. Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, and Bam Adebayo talk.

Oct 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reacts with center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

A lot of times before big games there are swing players that can walk out as X-Factors. Maybe the scrappiness of Larsson, the bench scoring of Jaquez Jr, or the interior presence of Kel'el Ware. But tonight, the main three Heat players in Powell, Wiggins, and Adebayo stick out to me. Powell dropped an efficient 25 points against the undermanned Warriors in Miami back in November, as it's clear his shooting and attacking can open up a game against this defense. Adebayo and Wiggins, on the other hand, have the personal factor. Wiggins in Golden State will bring out the best in him as he has something to prove, while Adebayo against Butler will create an aggressive environment. If the Heat's best players are their best players tonight, they will be in a good spot.

3. The three-point battle.

Jan 17, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Talking three pointers is always important when Steph Curry is on the other side. But it's even more important when looking at the amount of attempts the Warriors get up altogether. They attempt the most triples in the association with nearly 45 a night, while Miami tries to claw their way to 36 a game. But the Heat are coming off a game against OKC where they get up 50 three point attempts. Will that be replicated? Definitely not, but it's clear the offense can keep up with better teams when they prioritize those perimeter looks. Erik Spoelstra and the Heat will throw everything at Curry to get him off that three point line, but the bigger storyline will be who can make the difference in that area for Miami. If Adebayo's hot streak from deep continues, that'll be a good start.