Kel'el Ware is one of the Miami Heat's most valuable assets and potential building blocks of the future. He is a seven-footer with the ability to stretch the floor, he walks into blocks, and he walks into rebounds.

Kel'el Ware's potential and performance on the court has led to his first selection for the NBA's Rising Stars roster where he will be on the sophomore team.

Earning his 1st Castrol Rising Stars selection... Kel’el Ware of the @MiamiHEAT!@KelelWare was drafted as the 15th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Indiana. pic.twitter.com/xATolj5F0R — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) January 27, 2026

Ware will be Miami's only representative, and he is the most deserving although Pelle Larsson certainly should have received a look.

Ware has become sort of a controversy in Miami as of late due to the public callouts by Erik Spoelstra, the erratic minute distribution, and the issues best described as "motor issues". The motor issues are in the hustle department, the work ethic department, and the overall contribution to winning basketball. That said, when he does play, and has a consistent role, he has shined, much in part to why he was selected to the roster.

When Ware plays, Miami wins.

When he logs 30+ minutes, the Heat are 5–2

In those games, he averages 18 points, 15 rebounds, and over 2 blocks

He shoots 59.1% from three on 3.1 attempts

When he starts, Miami is 16–11.

Miami's best asset is suddenly their biggest controversy

At seven feet tall with freakish athleticism, the game comes easy for this big. He runs the floor, protects the rim, and spaces it to the arc. Right now, he’s averaging 11.6 points and 9.8 rebounds, adding a block per game, and shooting 41.5% from three.

Ware is only averaging 23.8 minutes per game and is 8th in the NBA in rebound per game and he is currently 6th in the NBA in total rebounds despite his minutes.

Kel'el Ware

-Strong defensive rebounder

-Good 3pt C&S option pic.twitter.com/W47JMOUrXn — BBall Index (@The_BBall_Index) January 24, 2026

Ware is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and the Miami Heat are doing just fine, but Ware is a future star, with limtless potential.

Not long ago, Ware was viewed as Miami’s one truly untouchable asset, a rare blend of size, skill, and upside in an otherwise asset-thin pipeline. Now, that same player is struggling to log consistent minutes.

His minutes will surely go back up, and he and Erik Spoelstra will get back to work, but the Miami Heat's big man will have the opportunity to show the whole world what he is capable of at the Rising Stars events on All-Star weekend.

