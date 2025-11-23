It's an early start for the Miami Heat on Sunday afternoon, as they face the Philadelphia 76ers on the front-end of a back to back.

The Heat will once again be without the group of players sidelined in Chicago, which includes Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins, and Nikola Jovic.

The Sixers are off to a 9-6 record to start the season, led by Tyrese Maxey who is putting up an efficient 33.4 points a night. With Joel Embiid out for this game, he will be even more important to watch out for.

So, let's get into some keys for this match-up:

1. One sidelined Heat player a bigger deal in this match-up.

Nov 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dribbles the basketball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center.

The Heat didn't skip a beat on Friday night with that list of players out against the Chicago Bulls. They scored 143 points and put together their most all-around performance of the season. But looking at this matchup with the Sixers, there's one guy on that list that they will be missing big time: Andrew Wiggins. Keeping the Sixers guard room in check is no easy task, beginning with Maxey and VJ Edgecomb. Guys like Davion Mitchell and Pelle Larsson will have a lot on their defensive plate, and being down a defensive wing could hurt Miami a bit. The one element to look out for is Bam Adebayo switching onto guards a bunch, as he has the freedom in more of those minutes next to Kel'el Ware.

2. An offensive bounce back for one player incoming.

Nov 17, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra watches from the sideline against the New York Knicks during the first quarter at Kaseya Center.

The last time the Heat matched up with the Philadelphia 76ers, which occurred late last season on April 7th, could you guess who Miami's leading scorer was? It was sharpshooter Duncan Robinson. I bring that up to say that it's an outside shooting match-up that should allow for Simone Fontecchio to find his rhythm from deep. He's coming off a game where he struggled connecting from the outside, as he shot 1 for 10 from three in Chicago. The Sixers are a team to mix in some zone as well, which usually means find Fontecchio on that weak-side, and let him create some space to fire. It's been rare this year to see him struggle efficiency wise two games in a row, so keep an eye on him today.

3. Kel'el Ware. That's the key.

Nov 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) watches warmups before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Kaseya Center.

Kel'el Ware is coming off a busy night on Friday, as he put up 20 points and 14 rebounds in the win. But it wasn't about the numbers, it was about the energy and impact he had on the game. As I said after that performance, this Heat team is just a better basketball team when he's involved like that. It's never been a matter of can he do it, it's about can he do it consistently. With the games piling up here this week, and a clear need for somebody to step up, all eyes remain on Ware to provide a similar level of activity against Philly. Keeping Andre Drummond off the glass is a crucial part of the scouting report, so his box-outs are key. It also seems to me that Ware's energy feeds off his individual involvement as a scorer in many ways. When he eats on one end, he will eat on the other. So get ready to feed him.