Key Miami Heat player may miss clash with Pistons

Whenever Miami Heat fans begin to worry about how Erik Spoelstra will squeeze all available players into the rotation, someone typically becomes unavailable.

That's not definite yet for Sixth Man of the Year candidate Jaime Jaquez Jr., but it's trending that way after Jaquez Jr. sat out Friday's practice with a groin injury.

Jaquez Jr. played only 17 minutes in Wednesday's win against the Milwaukee Bucks, which was ninth on the Heat. Perhaps this was a factor, since Jaquez Jr.'s play wasn't the problem. He's been impactful in nearly every game this season, and he didn't play poorly Wednesday, scoring 10 points in the limited action while adding other boxscore numbers.

Jaime Jaquez Jr did not practice today due to a strained right groin. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 28, 2025

If Jaquez Jr., can't go, that could create an opportunity for Simone Fontecchio to play more than he did Wednesday -- but more directly could impact Nikola Jovic, who appears on the outside of the rotation at the moment, even after signing a $62.5 million extension.

Jovic has struggled wih turnovers and confidence, but Jaquez Jr.'s removal would create a need for another ball-handler, which is something Jovic can do especially in transition. It would be good for Miami to get Jovic back in the mix in some way, as he will be needed as the season progresses.

Jaquez Jr. has been dynamic as a downhill driver, making excellent reads on his attacks to the basket. That has put him in contention for both Sixth Man of the Year and Most Improved Players after he slumped as a spot-up shooter in his sophomore NBA season.

Expect further updates about Jaquez Jr.'s status on Saturday. Miami tends to be careful with groin injuries, due to the risk of aggravation and a longer absence.

The rest of the Heat regulars appear ready for the contest against Detroit, which has shot out of the gate behind Cade Cunningham to the top spot in the conference. The Pistons are in Orlando on Friday night and that back-to-back could give the Heat an edge.