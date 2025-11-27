There's an odd man out for the Miami Heat... for now
There are merely 240 minutes.
That's the pool of time that Erik Spoelstra has available to split between players on his surprisingly deep roster, which is now entirely healthy. The return of Tyler Herro is already forcing tough decisions, especially with Andrew Wiggins, Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell all back from recent absences.
Spoelstra will gladly take this "problem," as his team sits in the third spot in the Eastern Conference with a 13-6 record, and a battle looming with top-seeded Detroit coming on Saturday. In Wednesday's win against Milwaukee, we saw how he might roll out and stagger his rotations, and whose responsibilities may be reduced some.
Here is what sticks out for now, though all -- as Spoelstra indicated -- is subject to change, based on injury, opponent and who's playing well at the time.
1. Niko is on outside for now
Nikola Jovic was the toast of the summer, earning Spoelstra's praise for his professionalism, playing well for Serbia in Eurobasket and signing a four-year, $62.5 million extension. But, with the exception of a couple of games, Jovic struggled to find his place in a faster offense that seemed suited for him, even after Herro himself said Jovic would benefit most from his own absence. Jovic then got hurt, and even while available Wednesday, wasn't one of the 10 to play. That may continue for a bit, until an injury, and for a player who has had a crisis in confidence, it may be a challenge to stay the course. His skillset still has value, but it's hard to see where he fits at the moment.
2. What about the super sixth man?
Seventeen minutes?! Ninth on the team? We're assuming this is but a blip. We speculated on the Five on the Floor podcast that Jaime Jaquez Jr. might handle the ball a little less with Herro back. But we did expect him to still get most of his usual run on the court. WIggins' return is a factor too, as Spoelstra seems inclined to close wih the veteran wing. But the guess here is that Jaquez Jr. will be more in the mix than he was against Milwaukee. He's been too good, with his downhill driving and mid-post game, to be the one pushed to the background.
3. Simone better step up
The question was whether Spoelstra would go with nine or 10 players regularly when everyone was available. The answer seems to be in between. He used 10, including Fontecchio, in the first half; but then shortened it to nine in the second half when the Italian import didn't provide much of a spark. Fontecchio started off the season ablaze, and he's regressed to the mean some. It will be difficult for him to get rhythm in spot minutes, but he must, since shooting is his primary skill. And with Herro now in the fold, that's not quite as necessary as some of the other stuff.
Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.comFollow EthanJSkolnick