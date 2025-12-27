Rewinding back to the last meaningful Heat-Hawks matchup last year in the play-in, Miami looked a whole lot different than they did tonight.

Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo led the way in that game, while both were sidelined for this match-up tonight.

Pelle Larsson not only returned for this game, but he jumped into the starting lineup next to Davion Mitchell, Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, and Kel'el Ware.

That unit came out firing, as this game leaned into the Heat's early season scoring style compared to the recent offensive slug.

So let's jump into some takeaways from tonight:

1. One glaring Miami Heat offensive trend.

Dec 26, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives the ball towards the goal against Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

In usual Miami Heat-Atlanta Hawks fashion, it was a high paced, high scoring game. The Heat looked like their early season selves with the early clock offense and constant transition opportunities. Players like Jaime Jaquez Jr and Pelle Larsson were consistent first half receivers in that space. Big picture though, there's a trend to make a note of. This isn't about certain guys being out or teams figuring out the Heat's style: it's about match-ups. This style dominates against weaker defenses, especially when there's guys you can attack. The recent losing streak has come from playing better defenses and larger overall rosters. If it's a running match, this team will benefit, as they did tonight.

2. Pelle Larsson is back, and it was felt.

Dec 26, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) makes a pass against Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Pelle Larsson has missed some time as he recovered from an ankle sprain, but made his return tonight. Not only returning to the rotation, but an immediate starter. He wasted no time making an impact. Two quick catch and shoot threes started things off for him, as that jumper has really come along as a real weapon. But while it's leaned on, it'll never be his offensive priority. Using his downhill physicality and open court athleticism got him to 12 points by halftime. Maybe it went under the radar a bit with other issues looming, but Larsson's importance to this team on both ends might've been understated.

3. A new second unit being subtly previewed tonight.

Dec 26, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) shoots the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

I mentioned that Larsson was elevated to starting status, and it still led to a shuffling of the deck chairs with the Heat's second unit. Kasparas Jakucionis stayed put next to Dru Smith, as they both continue to play off each other extremely well on both ends. Jakucionis keeps playing with confidence offensively, and Miami can't go away with it. Jaime Jaquez Jr and Nikola Jovic rounded out that unit, although Jovic struggled, but the point is that Simone Fontecchio found himself on the outside looking in. That second unit with Andrew Wiggins filling that lineup found consistent success tonight. The big takeaway here? If the Heat ever get fully healthy, Wiggins in that bench unit has shown flashes as a real possibility.