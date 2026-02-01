Larsson's best game of his career is not enough for Miami vs the Bulls

A ferocious come back comes up short for the Miami Heat against the Chicago Bulls. This drops the Heat’s record to 26 – 24 and in 8th in the Eastern Conference. This also means that Miami is just 1.5 games above the Bulls in the standings.

Pelle Larsson – Grade: A+

Jan 31, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls forward Isaac Okoro (35) defends during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Though it was a disappointing night for Miami as a whole, Pelle Larsson showed up and played his best game of his career. Larsson was able to take advantage of the shorthanded Bulls while using his physicality to make a consistent impact on both ends of the court. His physicality rewarded him with 7 free throw attempts, and he made 6 of them.

On the defensive end Larsson was wreaking havoc consistently being a pest that Chicago had a hard time finding a way to deal with. Larsson had a staggering 5 steals in the game. He continues to show how important a piece he can be for the team. Larsson finished the game with 22 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 5 steals.

Bam Adebayo – Grade: C

Jan 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bam Adebayo was having a horrible night until the 4th quarter happened. Going into the last frame he had a measly 6 points on horrific shooting, then something changed and he caught fire scoring 15 points in the 4th alone. The problem was it was a little too late as Miami was already in a deep enough hole to seal their fate.

Now Adebayo’s final stat line is worthy of a little higher than a C grade, but it does matter how and when you get your stats. If Adebayo played similarly to how he did in the 4th the whole game, then Miami would of won by double digits instead of losing. When Norman Powell and Tyler Herro are out, the Heat need more from Adebayo sooner. Adebayo finished the game with 21 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assists and 1 steal.

Andrew Wiggins – Grade: D

Jan 31, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) changes direction as Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) defends during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Andrew Wiggins had a rough game against the Bulls. He was not his usual self, and something seemed off from the beginning. Wiggins has been a consistent scorer for Miami this season, but this game was not a good example of that. He finished 6/16 from the field and 3/9 from the three point line. He also had 4 turnovers that hurt the Heat. To Wiggins credit he did help force 3 turnovers to help make up for his 4.

I would of liked Wiggins to be more aggressive in attacking the basket. He has a great spin move that I felt he could of utilized more. There should be very few games when Wiggins takes more than half of his shots from behind the arc, and this game certainly should not of been one. He finished the game with 17 points, 1 rebounds, 1 assists, 3 steals and 1 block.

