Look who's earning the Heat coach's praise

So this is.... professionalism.

Erik Spoelstra, the MIami Heat coach, has never been one to call out players publicly, not the way he did with Kel'el Ware this summer, in the offseason, in Sin City of all places.

But the message Spoelstra gave Ware then, speaking about the need for more "professionalism" as Ware was not especially engaged in Summer League games?

Ware apparently did not leave that message in Las Vegas.

The Miami Heat center has been getting more starts lately, and he's earned the extra trust. It's not just the numbers -- Ware had 20 points and 16 rebounds in a win in Philadelphia on Sunday, which lifted the Heat to a surprising 11-6. It's that way he's getting them. With effort. And second effort.

It has gotten Spoelstra's attention.

And his smile.

Spoelstra spoke after Sunday's game about how Ware "is playing with so much force than he did a year ago." And spoke about not putting a "ceiling" on Ware, something that was once often said about Ware's teammate, Bam Adebayo, with whom he now shares the frontcourt. These are more than baby steps, because Spoelstra wouldn't praise lightly while still trying to motivate.

Coach Spo on Kel'el Ware recent stretch of play



"It gives us so much confidence. Playing with so much more force than he was a year ago at this time. Hes gaining confidence. I want to be open minded to wherever it can go. I dont want to put a ceiling on him"



High praise from…

Spoelstra has spoken about Ware needing to "stack days," which is more than just those stats. Those the stats are impressive: Ware has by far the most double doubles of anyone from his draft class, even though he was picked 15th. He's already looking like a long line of Heat steals, under the drafting direction of Adam Simon.

Most career double-doubles by a player in the 2024 draft class:



22 - Kel’el Ware

15 - Alex Sarr

14 - Yves Missi

13 - Kyle Filipowski

13 - Zach Edey

12 - Donovan Clingan

12 - Isaiah Collier

The question now is whether Ware keeps his starting job, not because he deserves a demotion, but because no one else really does. Tyler Herro is targeting a return Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks, in what would be his season debut after missing the first 17 games.

Andrew Wiggins is dealing with a hip flexor, so that may leave the spot for Ware, with Herro replacing Pelle Larsson -- another second-year player who has been solid in his role, even if his shooting hit a snag Sunday.

But when Wiggins is back, he likely gets back in the lineup, for his wing defense as much as anything else, perhaps at power forward. That would put Adebayo back at center, with Ware behind him.

We'll see.

What is clear, however, is that Ware's coach is behind all of the second-year man's recent efforts, first, second and beyond.

