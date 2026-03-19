The Los Angeles Lakers announced that guard Luka Doncic (hip), LeBron James (foot) and Austin Reaves (forearm) will all play in Thursday night's game against the Miami Heat after both were listed as questionable earlier in the game.

Here's the rest of the rotation analysis, injury report and game preview:

ANALYSIS

With Adebayo back in the mix, expect coach Erik Spoelstra to get back to the two-big starting frontcourt alongside Kel'el Ware.

Particularly, without a pivotal wing defender in Andrew Wiggins, this is the best defensive option for the Heat to match up with the Lakers' offensive threats (if they play).

Although there will likely be plenty of switching and a lot of zone, Davion Mitchell, Pelle Larsson and Adebayo will likely be the primary defenders guarding Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and LeBron Janes.

The Heat have not had much success with both Tyler Herro and Norman Powell playing together, so don't be surprised if one of them is sent back to the bench as a result, with some staggering involved.

Off the bench, you can expect to see whichever of Herro or Powell that Spoelstra decides to bring off the bench, along with Kasparas Jakucionis, Dru Smith and Myron Gardner.

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Bam Adebayo: Available - Calf

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Out - Hip

Andrew Wiggins: Out - Knee

Trevor Keels: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Jahmir Young: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

LAKERS

Luka Doncic: Available - Hip

LeBron James: Available - Foot

Austin Reaves: Available - Forearm

Maxi Kleber: Out - Back

Drew Timme: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Chris Mañon: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Nick Smith Jr.: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Mar. 19, 8:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 710 AM/1330 AM (Los Angeles)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (38-31) and Los Angeles Lakers (44-25) Lakers meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, LA recorded a home win on November 2. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home floor. The Heat are 34-41 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 23-14 in home games and 11-27 in road games.

There's more intrigue tonight after the Los Angeles Lakers didn't get to their hotel in Miami until close to 5 a.m., due to travel issues following their win in Houston. How will that affect them as they try to rise in the West.

There's a lot on the line, as the Lakers try to secure a top-four seed in the Western Conference behind Luka Doncic, and the Heat try to get out of the Play-In tournament for the first time in four years.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Kel'el Ware

F Pelle Larsson

F Bam Adebayo

LAKERS

G Luka Doncic

G Austin Reaves

C DeAndre Ayton

F Marcus Smart

F LeBron James

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat -5.5 (-112), Lakers +5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Heat -215, Lakers +180

Total points scored: 241.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after their loss to the Charlotte Hornets: "That was disappointing to see. There were parts of the game where it was just highly competitive, both sides. Both teams were going back and forth. It was set up to be a great finish. Once they got it to 10, that's when it really changed and the floodgates went from there."

"So, it's a disappointing end to that game and now we just have to focus on getting ready for Thursday. We'll learn what we can but we have to move on and get on to the next fight and make sure we're ready and do what we need to do for Thursday night."

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket