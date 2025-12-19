Miami Heat-Boston Celtics Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Tyler Herro: Day-to-day - Toe
Nikola Jovic: Day-to-day - Elbow
Pelle Larsson: Out - Hip
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
CELTICS
Sam Hauser: Day-to-day - Ankle
Josh Minott: Day-to-day - Back
Ron Harper Jr.: Day-to-day - Calf
Jayson Tatum: Out - Achilles
Game date, time and location: Friday, Dec. 19, 7:00 p.m. EST, TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
TV: TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), NBC Sports Boston
Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), 98.5 FM The Sports Hub (Boston)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (15-12) and Boston Celtics (15-11) meet for the first of four regular season matchups. Last season, Boston won the series, 3-1. The Heat are 54-86 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 30-42 in home games and 24-44 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Norman Powell
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
CELTICS
G Payton Pritchard
G Derrick White
C Neeimas Queta
F Jaylen Brown
F Jordan Walsh
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat +6.5 (-110), Celtics -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Heat +200, Celtics -245
Total points scored: 233.5 (over -114, under -106)
QUOTABLE
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on what he wants from Kel'el Ware (prior to win against Brooklyn Nets): "I want to see those numbers, the pick-and-rolls, when he's involved, at a similar level as when Bam's [Adebayo] involved. That's a tall task, I get it, but he's getting better, just have to continue to make those strides."
