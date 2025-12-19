Miami Heat-Boston Celtics Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Tyler Herro: Day-to-day - Toe

Nikola Jovic: Day-to-day - Elbow

Pelle Larsson: Out - Hip

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

CELTICS

Sam Hauser: Day-to-day - Ankle

Josh Minott: Day-to-day - Back

Ron Harper Jr.: Day-to-day - Calf

Jayson Tatum: Out - Achilles

Game date, time and location: Friday, Dec. 19, 7:00 p.m. EST, TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TV: TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), NBC Sports Boston

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), 98.5 FM The Sports Hub (Boston)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (15-12) and Boston Celtics (15-11) meet for the first of four regular season matchups. Last season, Boston won the series, 3-1. The Heat are 54-86 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 30-42 in home games and 24-44 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

CELTICS

G Payton Pritchard

G Derrick White

C Neeimas Queta

F Jaylen Brown

F Jordan Walsh

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat +6.5 (-110), Celtics -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat +200, Celtics -245

Total points scored: 233.5 (over -114, under -106)

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on what he wants from Kel'el Ware (prior to win against Brooklyn Nets): "I want to see those numbers, the pick-and-rolls, when he's involved, at a similar level as when Bam's [Adebayo] involved. That's a tall task, I get it, but he's getting better, just have to continue to make those strides."

MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket