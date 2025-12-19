Miami Heat-Boston Celtics Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Inside The Heat

Apr 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) controls the ball while Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) defends during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Apr 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) controls the ball while Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) defends during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Tyler Herro: Day-to-day - Toe

Nikola Jovic: Day-to-day - Elbow

Pelle Larsson: Out - Hip

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

CELTICS

Sam Hauser: Day-to-day - Ankle

Josh Minott: Day-to-day - Back

Ron Harper Jr.: Day-to-day - Calf

Jayson Tatum: Out - Achilles

Game date, time and location: Friday, Dec. 19, 7:00 p.m. EST, TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TV: TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), NBC Sports Boston

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), 98.5 FM The Sports Hub (Boston)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (15-12) and Boston Celtics (15-11) meet for the first of four regular season matchups. Last season, Boston won the series, 3-1. The Heat are 54-86 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 30-42 in home games and 24-44 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

CELTICS

G Payton Pritchard

G Derrick White

C Neeimas Queta

F Jaylen Brown

F Jordan Walsh

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat +6.5 (-110), Celtics -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat +200, Celtics -245

Total points scored: 233.5 (over -114, under -106)

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on what he wants from Kel'el Ware (prior to win against Brooklyn Nets): "I want to see those numbers, the pick-and-rolls, when he's involved, at a similar level as when Bam's [Adebayo] involved. That's a tall task, I get it, but he's getting better, just have to continue to make those strides."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket

