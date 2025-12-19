Miami Heat forced to win ugly in Brooklyn to snap losing streak

No Tyler Herro, Pelle Larsson, or Nikola Jovic for the Heat tonight in Brooklyn. In Herro's starting lineup absence, the Heat decided to go big with Kel'el Ware back in the first unit starting next to Bam Adebayo.

Miami looking to break a five game losing streak, while the Nets have simultaneously had a successful December to this point with a 4-2 record in the month.

As I'll get into to close, this game was just plain ugly. Rough offense and an overall rough watch on their way to breaking the losing streak.

But let's just get right into some takeaways from this game:

1. Norman Powell setting an early offensive tone before the offensive collapse.

Dec 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) reacts after a basket against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

When the Heat were clicking early in the year, a good portion of the offense was coming from Norman Powell to start games and Jaime Jaquez Jr carrying off the bench. That's pretty much what this one looked like. As for Powell, he shot out of a cannon with 10 points on 4 of 4 shooting to start the game, doing it all off pin-down screen threes and isolation attacks. Even a mix of a halftime one-handed half-court buzzer beater. Three for five from deep in the first half is simply a great spot to be in, as they seriously need him prioritizing his three ball in this offense. When he starts drawing extra attention, it opens the offense back up for others.

2. Jaime Jaquez Jr's first half mid-range staple.

Dec 18, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams (1) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In a match-up like this where the game is a bit more free-flowing, Jaime Jaquez Jr always seems to find real offensive success. He came out the gate wasting no time, as it was pure one-on-one basketball on downhill attacks for layups. But as that got walled off, he went right back to that short jumper that he's found such a rhythm with. Turnaround jumpers, curls into push shots, late clock bail-outs. It was all on display in the first half as he had 13 points on 6 for 7 shooting before you could even blink. When you get that type of production back on the bench, it makes things a lot easier for the first unit guys.

3. Winning ugly.

Dec 18, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) fights for the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) and guard Egor Demin (8) and center Nic Claxton (33) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Now let's get to the realistic part of this game: it was not pretty. Actually, it was just plain ugly in that second half. After the early Powell and Jaquez success, the water was completely shut off on the offensive side of the floor for the Heat. Rough shooting, bad turnovers, ineffieciency at the rim. Miami found a way to check every box. Adebayo struggled to find any type of flow in this one, as he picked up his 5th foul with seven minutes left in the fourth. It wasn't the best Andrew Wiggins or Dru Smith game either, if we're going to go down the roster. But ultimately, the Heat won ugly, which is sometimes needed on a losing streak. Big picture, this lackluster offense needs to be corrected, as they will be in Boston in less than 24 hours.