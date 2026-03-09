Miami Heat Draft Targets if They Land at Pick No. 17

The Miami Heat are now in 7th place in the Eastern Conference after winning five straight games. They are fighting to stay out of the play-in tournament this year. That puts Miami currently at No. 17 in the 2026 NBA Draft order.

This draft class is extremely deep, which creates a rare opportunity for teams drafting in the middle of the first round to land lottery-level talent. We asked three writers to identify prospects who could be the missing piece for Miami heading into next season.

Adel Burton: Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor

6’5” | 215 lbs | Freshman

Tounde Yessoufou would fit the Heat culture to a tee. He is only 20 years old on draft night but already has an NBA-ready body. He is a rugged, physical player on both ends of the floor and excels in the open court. He also has an excellent turnaround middy out of the mid and low post.

He is only shooting 31.5% from deep right now, but the Heat have one of the best shooting coaches in the NBA in Rob Fodor. With his work ethic, that weakness could easily become a strength.

Yessoufou averages 18 ppg, 5.8 reb, and 2.1 stls. He rarely leaves the floor, playing 32.3 minutes out of a possible 40. That shows his elite conditioning and how badly he wants to be out there for his teammates.

Another attribute I am willing to bet on is that he plays better against the best competition. When he faced potential number one pick Darryn Peterson, he exploded for 37 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists. That is a potential two-way star in the making.

Amir Motameni: Karim López, New Zealand Breakers (NBL)

6’8” | Forward

If the Miami Heat are drafting in the late lottery, one prospect that makes a lot of sense is Karim López.

López is a 6'8" forward currently playing for the New Zealand Breakers in the NBL, and he checks a lot of boxes for what Miami typically looks for in young talent. He has elite physical tools, a strong motor, and the ability to create offense as a scorer.

He also has positional versatility and can score at multiple levels. For a Heat team that has always thrived at developing young talent, López feels like exactly the kind of high-upside forward worth betting on.

Ryan Kaminski: Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

6’3” | Point Guard | Sophomore

With the projected 17th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Miami could look to bolster its competitive roster with a player who can contribute quickly or take a swing on the highest upside available.

Christian Anderson is a walking bucket. The 6’3” natural point guard is a pull-up three-point threat who can consistently score and create good looks for his teammates while competing hard on the defensive end.

Anderson’s off-the-dribble scoring and two-way feel address a short-term need for Miami in the backcourt while also giving the team a potential long-term offensive engine.

Final Thoughts

This draft class is extremely deep. It presents a rare opportunity to land lottery-level talent at pick 17. The Heat are in a prime position, with their elite scouting department led by Adam Simon, to uncover another hidden gem and help the team take a leap next season