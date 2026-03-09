The Charlotte Hornets are sending a second-round pick to the Miami Heat to resolve the Terry Rozier ordeal following their ill-fated January 2024 trade.

The situation has been on hold since late October, when the NBA placed Rozier on immediate leave following the U.S. Department of Justice announcing his arrest for his alleged involvement in illegal activities related to gambling.

Miami was hopeful that the NBA would award them with a first-round pick, perhaps as a compensatory deal in between the first and second rounds, but since that didn’t come to fruition, they’ll have to be content with the matter not dragging on any further.

A resolution granting them Charlotte’s second-round selection, which will come in the middle of the second round, gives them ammo in a deep draft and an additional asset to throw in a potential deal.

Miami acquired Rozier on January 23, 2024, dealing a lottery-protected 2027 first-round pick and veteran guard Kyle Lowry to Charlotte. The improprieties Rozier is being accused of are said to have occurred while he was with the Hornets, who were aware he was being investigated and didn’t share that information with the Heat.

Rozier, a 31-year-old former No. 16 pick by the Boston Celtics in the 2015 draft, averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists over 31 games with Miami to close out the 2023-24 season. He started 30 times and shot 36.3 percent from 3-point range, so the Heat were looking forward to him emerging as the key figure they envisioned he'd be upon his acquisition.

Rozier’s on-court performance then fell off a cliff as he disappointed even before he was arrested for his involvement in the scandal just before the 2025-26 season began. In 64 games for the Heat in 2024-25, Rozier shot 29.5 percent from 3-point range, 39 percent from the field and averaged 10.3 points. The output was his lowest since playing almost exclusively as a reserve for the Celtics in 2019.

His last regular-season game with Miami saw him shoot 1-for-9 and score two points for what will almost certainly be the last basket of his career.

While Rozier’s future remains uncertain, the Heat can move forward with this matter resolved. They have multiple second-rounders on the roster and hit big on 44th pick Pelle Larsson in 2024 considering he’s become one of head coach Erik Spoelstra’s most trusted players, routinely up there in playing the most minutes in games this season. This pick coming over from Charlotte this summer should be in that range of 44-48.