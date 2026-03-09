Terry Rozier was traded in 2024 from the Charlotte Hornets to the Miami Heat for Kyle Lowry and Miami’s 2027 first-round pick. Federal prosecutors later accused Rozier of being involved in an illegal sports-betting scheme tied to a 2023 game in which he allegedly tipped off an associate that he would leave early with an injury, allowing large “under” bets on his player props to win after he exited the game after about nine minutes.

Authorities say roughly $200,000 in wagers were placed, and the allegations are part of a broader investigation into an illegal sports-betting ring connected to insider information in professional basketball. Rozier has pleaded not guilty, and the case remains ongoing in federal court as of 2026.

The Miami Heat received a 2026 second-round draft pick from the Charlotte Hornets to resolve a dispute related to the 2024 trade for Rozier. The pick will be the more favorable of the second-round selections from the Golden State Warriors or Denver Nuggets, serving as additional compensation tied to the investigation that surfaced after the trade. (You can read the full story here from reporter Tony Mejia.)

New: Heat getting a second-round pick from Charlotte, essentially additional compensation over the Terry Rozier trade dispute. The pick is for this year. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) March 9, 2026

Let’s take a look at some prospects who could be available around Pick No. 44.

Zuby Ejiofor — Saint John’s

6’9” | 245 lbs | Senior

Ejiofor is a grown man in the middle for the Saint John’s Red Storm. He dominates the paint and does a little bit of everything for his team. He is averaging 16 ppg, 7.1 rebs, 3.5 ast, and 2.0 blocks per game.

He is a stat stuffer who impacts the game across the board. Ejiofor also has a higher free-throw rate and block percentage than Cam Boozer, who is considered to be in contention for the No. 1 overall pick.

If you are looking for a backup big who will bring toughness and handle the dirty work, Ejiofor is your guy.

His biggest opportunity for growth is his three-point shot, which sits at 31.7% on extremely low volume at 1.3 attempts per game.

Rueben Chinyelu — Florida

6’10” | 265 lbs | Junior

Chinyelu is an absolute beast for the defending national champion Florida Gators.

His impact would be felt immediately as a backup big for the Miami Heat on the defensive end. He is an outstanding rebounder, pulling down 11.7 rebounds per game. He is also a lob threat in transition and in the pick-and-roll game.

Chinyelu is an old-school NBA enforcer with new-school switch ability. It is a sight to behold when he switches onto guards and wings and locks them down. Someone that big and strong should not move like that.

He is chiseled granite and would bring a level of physicality that screams Heat culture.

The issue for Rueben comes on the offensive end of the floor. He is an extremely limited prospect in terms of footwork, skill and shooting.

Milan Momcilovic — Iowa State

6’8” | 225 lbs | Junior

Momcilovic is an absolute sniper from the three-point line. He would be just what the doctor ordered to finally give the Heat someone to replace Duncan Robinson after his departure to the Detroit Pistons.

Milan can rain threes from all over the court. He can do it on the move, off screens, or even off the bounce if pressed into it. More often, though, it is a one-dribble pull-up because that part of his game is still somewhat limited.

He is averaging 17 points per game while shooting 50% from deep on an insane 7.4 attempts per game. He doesn’t get to the foul line often, but when he does he converts at an elite rate, shooting 89.7% from the charity stripe.

His true shooting percentage sits at a spectacular 70.4%.

His biggest challenges at the next level will be defense and ball handling.

Final Thoughts

The Heat recouping a second-round pick in this draft class may be just what the doctor ordered. In a deep draft, Miami could find a hidden gem who helps round out the roster and potentially develops into a key piece for the future while strengthening the team’s playoff push next season.