The Miami Heat had an important game on Friday night with the Charlotte Hornets next up on deck.

After taking care of business against the tanking Brooklyn Nets in the previous two games, it was now all about trying to hold off the teams chasing them in the race for the six seed to escape the play-in.

The Hornets tapped into their usual style early, as they've won their last six games by 15 or more points heading into this game against Miami. Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr did a good job keeping the offense alive throughout, as this game was a close battle from start to finish.

But let's get into some takeaways tonight:

1. The first half running match recap.

Mar 6, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) looks to shoot against Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

As expected with this Hornets team, they came out dictating pace by playing out into the open floor and bombing away from three. Even though it wasn't extremely efficient at that point, getting up 29 threes by half is a tough stat to keep up with if you're the Heat's defense. Some second chance opportunities hurt a bit too, but Miami's overall efficiency kept them in the mix. Shooting 50% from deep on 18 attempts, assisting on 14 of the team's 20 field goals, and getting some good relief scoring off their bench. They trailed by 3 at half, even after a 19 point first two quarters for Brandon Miller.

2. The Tyler Herro three ball.

Mar 6, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) passes through the defense of Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) and guard Brandon Miller (24) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images. | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

One of the main story-lines on the Heat's side over the last few games has been about Tyler Herro checking off one last box on the checklist: his three ball. He's been strong in the lane with that floater, facilitated at a high level, and hasn't been out of rhythm as a scorer. But his three ball has been searching for consistency since his return, leaving Coach Spo and Herro projecting that'll open things up. He got up 3 triples in the first half, and knocked down all 3 of them. He let the shots come to him, fired off the catch, and it's clear it is an ability that opens up the offense. He finished with 8 triples on 10 attempts, leaving the three point question marks in the past.

3. Pulling away in the fourth.

Mar 6, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives in past Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and forward center Moussa Diabate (14) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images. | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Miami walked into the fourth quarter down 3, as they were still trying to get over the hump while Charlotte held a single digit lead most of the game. Adebayo and Herro took control of the game from there, as Adebayo's downhill attack set the tone with Herro on the bench. Herro returned a few minutes later, and it included a huge three to take the lead, before diming to Ware and Adebayo to go up 7 with 5:48 remaining. Grant Williams tried to respond with a three and a Heat timeout, but guess how Miami responded: another Herro movement triple to mark his 8th three of the game. Huge night for Herro and a huge win for Miami.