Miami Heat-Golden State Warriors Final Injury Update: All-Star is back while others sit
The Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors put out their final injury reports ahead of their matchup on Wednesday night. Three-time All-Star Bam Adebayo is back for the Heat after missing six games with a toe sprain. Nikola Jović, however, will sit out as he deals with hip impingement.
For the Warriors, Jimmy Butler will not be playing against the team he helped lead to two Finals appearances. Additionally, Stephen Curry will sit as he nurses an ankle injury. Draymond Green will also not play, listed with an illness, while Buddy Hield, who was also dealing with an illness, is available. Finally, Al Horford will rest as he has done on the second night of back-to-backs this season.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Bam Adebayo: Available - Toe
Nikola Jović: Out - Hip
Tyler Herro: Out - Foot
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
Kasparas Jakučionis: Out - G League
Myron Gardner: Out - G League
WARRIORS
Jimmy Butler: Out - Back
Stephen Curry: Out - Ankle
Draymond Green: Out - Illness
Buddy Hield: Available - Illness
Al Horford: Out: Rest
Jonathan Kuminga: Out - Knee
De'Anthony Melton: Out - Knee
Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, NBC Sports Bay Area (California)
Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), 95.7 The Game KGMZ-FM (California), Sirius XM (National)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (8-6) and Golden State Warriors (9-7) meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0. The Heat are 36-37 all-time versus Golden State during the regular season, including 21-15 in home games and 15-22 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Norman Powell
C Bam Adebayo
F Pelle Larsson
F Andrew Wiggins
WARRIORS
G Brandin Podziemski
G Gary Payton II
C Quinten Post
F Will Richard
F Moses Moody
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat -10.5 (-110), Warriors +10.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Heat -405, Warriors +320
Total points scored: 233.5 (over -110, under -110)
QUOTABLE
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on matching up against Jimmy Butler: “I don't know, we’ll be open to whatever it ends up being, but we already have done the game. How many games do we have to play for it to not be the big storyline?”
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.