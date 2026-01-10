Miami Heat-Indiana Pacers Injury Update: Vital players could sit out

The Miami Heat announced that forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. is now questionable to play in Saturday night's game against the Indiana Pacers as he deals with an illness.

In 34 games, Jaquez is averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists, converting on 53 percent of his field goals.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Questionable - Illness

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

PACERS

Andrew Nembhard: Questionable - Back

Bennedict Mathurin: Out - Thumb

Isaiah Jackson: Out - Concussion

Obi Toppin: Out - Foot

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Jan. 10, 7:00 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), FanDuel Sports Network Indiana

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (20-17) and Indiana Pacers (7-31) meet for the second of three regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 142-116, win against Indiana on December 27. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2. The Heat are 59-76 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 44-25 in home games and 15-51 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Norman Powell

F Andrew Wiggins

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Johnny Furphy

C Jay Huff

F Aaron Nesmith

F Pascal Siakam

Spread: Heat -6.5 (-114), Pacers +6.5 (-106)

Moneyline: Heat -260, Pacers +215

Total points scored: 236.5 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on the blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves compared to how they played them on Saturday night: "We showed less of a spirit in this one. The one on Saturday we had a spirit to fight all the way to the end. That's what is most disappointing to me as a head coach. The last six minutes, it just felt like we let it go."

"At that point we weren't going to win the game. When they knocked down those threes, once Randle hit that one, we were 16 of 48 or something like that in the paint at some point and then DiVincenzo hit two more threes, but still, what you have is your spirit, you just keep on fighting, not just let it go there at the end."

