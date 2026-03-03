The Miami Heat are coming off one of their most impressive wins of the season. As the team was forced to regroup without Norman Powell available, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo led the squad past Kevin Durant and that talented Houston Rockets group.

We've seen nights like this from Miami this year. When they play at their best, they are able to keep up with some of the better teams in the league.

But consistency is their weakness, as they've had some awful losses including one against a tanking Utah Jazz team who sat their entire starting lineup in crunch time.

The Heat need to build off this Rockets win, as some easy games sit in front of them this week, including two straight games at home against another tanking team, the Brooklyn Nets.

When looking into this two game set, one guy jumps off the board as somebody who can exploit this match-up.

That guy is Jaime Jaquez Jr.

It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish💪 pic.twitter.com/XWDtbq9cDM — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 3, 2026

There were some big performances in that previous Rockets game, including elite two way play from Bam Adebayo, an energy boost from Tyler Herro, and a 20 point night from Pelle Larsson.

But one of the underrated performances was Jaquez Jr's 14 points off the bench while going 7 for 11 from two point land.

It was far from a simple match-up for him too, as he often struggles against defensive size, but he was able to find angles and finish strong in some lineups that asked for his usage to rise.

Now looking at Brooklyn, the match-up is extremely in his favor. There are mismatches on the floor to attack, teams like this that play faster enhance his open court abilities, and that usage will only continue to rise as the number one option in that second unit.

The last time Miami faced this Nets team, Jaquez Jr put up 19 points on 9 of 13 shooting.

He's the X-Factor to providing that energy and scoring punch this week, no doubt. The team's youth will be crucial to taking care of business this week, while Herro and Adebayo will still need to set a tone, but a large portion of the offensive game-plan will surround this third year player.

The Heat face the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons right after this Brooklyn set, which just puts more pressure on them taking care of business right now.

If there was a time to create a little buzz and string together some wins, that moment would be right now for Erik Spoelstra and the Heat.