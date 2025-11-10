Miami Heat's Jaquez Jr. in mix for multiple NBA awards thanks to sublime start
The term “sophomore slump” has been around for decades as a way to describe a decline in everything from terrible second albums to ugly report cards.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. made sure all Miami Heat fans became familiar with the term last season by falling off a cliff, production-wise. That’s a cliche too, but perfectly suited to convey how poorly the UCLA product performed after making the All-Rookie Team and emerging as one of the steals of the 2023 NBA Draft.
Following an offseason committed to getting in better shape and improving in all facets, Jaquez’s resurgence has been one of the most important developments of Miami’s early run. Oddsmakers have taken notice, placing Jaquez among the favorites for Sixth Man of the Year while also ranking him among the top Most Improved candidates.
Jaquez, averaging 17.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists despite coming off the bench in each of the Heat’s first 10 games, is a co-favorite for top Sixth Man at DraftKings (+700). Those odds are representative of what a $100 bet would net, so Jaquez’s 7-to-1 odds make him tops on the board alongside Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (17.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.1 apg).
Mitchell has started three of OKC’s first 11 games due to Jalen Williams and Luguentz Dort missing time for the defending champs, but he’s expected to be one of the top backcourt bench pieces going forward due to his versatility.
Veteran Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (20.0 ppg) has been the highest-scoring reserve and is 8-to-1, while Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (+1000, 17.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.4 apg) are also frontrunners, placed in the early top four ahead of 2023-24 winner Naz Reid of the Minnesota Timberwolves, who is +2000.
Joining Reid in the 20-to-1 group are Boston Celtics guard Anfernee Simons and Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu. Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (+2200), OKC Thunder wing Aaron Wiggins (+2500) are also highly regarded. Memphis Grizzlies rookie wing Cedric Coward and Hawks newcomer Nickeil Alexander-Walker, now starting in injured Trae Young’s spot, are +3000.
Giddey surges into favorite's role for Most Improved
In the Most Improved race, Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (+300) has emerged as an overwhelming favorite at DraftKings due to All-Star numbers (21.3 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 9.3 apg). The 23-year-old Aussie started stuffing stat sheets last season after being acquired from Oklahoma City, but he’s stepped up even more early in ‘25-’26 elevating his scoring average from 14.6 to 21.4 while shooting a career-best 38.5 percent from 3-point range.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (+900) is the option who has seemingly come out of nowhere, doubling his minutes played and averaging 16.9 points and 5.4 assists, nearly triple his career-bests. After playing sparingly with the Warriors and Wizards before mostly riding the bench at his current stop, Rollins has become an invaluable piece for Bucks’ coach Doc Rivers and should continue to be a factor even when Kevin Porter Jr. returns from injury.
Jaquez (+3000) has the same odds as the Thompson twins, Rockets guard Amen and Pistons wing Ausar, who have played huge roles in their teams getting off to strong starts. Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (+1200), Lakers guard Austin Reaves, OKC’s Mitchell and Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (+2000) join Pistons center Jalen Duren, Jazz guard Keyonte George and Pacers wing Bennedict Mathurin (+2500) in the group just ahead of Jaquez.
Hawks guard Dyson Daniels won last season after leading the NBA in steals and finishing second in Defensive Player of the Year voting, while standouts like Tyrese Maxey, Lauri Markkanen, Ja Morant, Julius Randle, Brandon Ingram, Pascal Siakam, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Butler have won over the past decade.
Offseason work pays off in make-or-break Year 3 for Jaquez
Jaquez, who has gained confidence starring on the Mexican National Team, was Exhibit W on “Heat Culture” being a thing and Miami’s scouting department being elite in emerging as an invaluable rotation piece for coach Erik Spoelstra following a great four-year run at UCLA. Last season, like most things involving the Heat, there was a steep decline. While a lot of the team’s shortcomings were blamed on all the Jimmy Butler drama, Jaquez’s struggles could be tied to opponents prioritizing him on scouting reports and steering him towards his weaknesses.
Jaquez’s production dipped in all categories except rebounding, and since his 3-point shooting was his one weakness as a rookie, a decline was a tough look. Jaquez is shooting just 22 percent from beyond the arc early, so if he hits a hot streak, there’s a chance for even more improvement. Beyond the All-Rookie First Team honor, Jaquez also has a Pac-12 Player of the Year award to his credit.
Another addition to his trophy room may be in the works with Jaquez’s sophomore slump in the rearview and his efficiency and production at an all-time high. It remains to be seen how his playing time is affected by Tyler Herro’s return, but his current level means he’ll likely remain ahead of current starter Pelle Larsson in Spoelstra’s rotation as the first wing off the bench.
