Priority for Jaime Jaquez Jr., the Norman Powell game and other keys to Heat-Cavs
The Bam Adebayo-les run for the Miami Heat has started off better than expected. A 2-0 stretch on the back to back this past Friday and Saturday night has pushed their record to a 6-4 start through ten games.
But things are about to get tougher.
The Heat's next two games may be at home at the Kaseya Center, but two straight games against the Cleveland Cavaliers won't be easy. Heat remain without Tyler Herro and Adebayo, while the Cavs sit relatively healthy.
So let's get into some keys from this first match-up:
1. The three point differences.
The Heat are shooting 38% from three to start the year, which parks them in the top 10 of percentages. But this new offensive style of paint attacks and transition run-outs definitely decreases the amount of total threes they're taking a night. They're sitting below league average in attempts a game at 35.7, and that number becomes even more important when facing the league leader in attempts from deep. The Cavaliers are taking almost 10 more threes a night at 45.3, which definitely has the chance to flip the scales offensively. Bigger than anything, it pushes their defensive principles in a certain direction. While the Portland match-up was good for zone, that is not the case tonight. And while being smaller in the rotation, it'll be interesting to see how they match-up in man.
2. Another Norman Powell game.
Whenever the Heat have faced the Cavs over the last few years, it always appeared to be a Tyler Herro night, due to the fact he could open up the offense by attacking that drop coverage into pull-ups and floaters with the way they protect the rim. The guy for the job now is Norman Powell. The last time Powell faced Cleveland, he put up a 34 point scoring night on good efficiency, which included five threes. If he can set the tone by firing from deep early in the game, as he's dominated first quarters besides the previous game against Portland, it'll put the team in a much more comfortable position. Even though the perimeter shots are the focus, a lot of his damage against the Cavs actually came from two point land. His attacking off close-outs will be needed.
3. A real test for Jaime Jaquez Jr: adjusting to mismatch hunting.
Jaime Jaquez's first two career games against the Cavaliers in his rookie season came off to a hot start. He was averaging 18 points a night on extended minutes off the bench, which is quite surprising when evaluating the type of defenses he finds success against. With Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley trying to wall off easy opportunities at the rim, it usually pushes guys back out to the perimeter. The thing for Jaquez is that it may not be all straight line drives tonight like usual. It may be time to revert back to some back to the basket mismatch hunting. Jaquez is so good at just attacking whoever is in front of him, but sometimes it's important to make things easier on yourself, and find somebody like Darius Garland to go at. A key for him tonight is playing almost a Jimmy Butler-llike game from a few years ago, where he searches out the smaller guys and worse defenders to attack.