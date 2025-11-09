Miami Heat without their star on Monday night against Cleveland
The next man up mentality has been a motto for Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat for years. A primary guy goes down and some random guy named Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Caleb Martin and a long list of others emerge before your eyes.
The Miami Heat are finding a winning formula even with their recent injuries. A 6-4 start through the first ten games would've been a win for the organization even if they were fully healthy. Top three in plus-minus in the Eastern Conference is a good representation of the recent two-way success.
On Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Bam Adebayo will miss his third straight game due to that sprained left big toe that happened on a screen against the Denver Nuggets.
The Heat are 2-0 in his absence, but things only get tougher against that big Cleveland front-court that Miami will be spiralling to match up with.
Luckily the Heat's offense hasn't taken too much of a hit without Adebayo. In years past, he was a pillar of their half-court offense as a common mid-post threat and hand-off initiator, which pretty much meant the Heat struggled to score without that offensive base.
But in this new look up-tempo offense, the Heat's perimeter players are leaned into mostly. No more repetitive dribble hand-offs or constant pick and rolls. It's an isolation and drive and kick system now.
Aside from Adebayo being ruled out for the first of two games with the Cavaliers this week, the others that remain out are Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier, Myron Gardner, and Jahmir Young.
The only activated two-way contract player is Vlad Goldin, who the Heat have kept stashed on their bench with Kel'el Ware being the only current big man available. He's still yet to get into the action as Spoelstra has leaned into the small ball lineups with Ware off the floor, but he's a potential option.
The Cavs remain undefeated in November up to this point, after defeating the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, and now the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls on this most recent back to back.
Without their star Bam Adebayo to bog down the Cavaliers high powered half court offense on Monday night, it'll be quite the challenge. But challenges are what Erik Spoelstra and the Heat are used to early in this complicated season.