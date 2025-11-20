The Miami Heat announced that three key players will not travel with them to Chicago.

INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (ankle), Nikola Jovic (hip) and Andrew Wiggins (left hip flexor) have all been ruled out of tomorrow night’s game in Chicago. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 20, 2025

The Miami Heat have navigated the beginning of the season with numerous injuries to other key players not listed above. Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell both missed time. But even through the injuries, the tough schedule to begin the year, and the uncertaintly surrounding the Miami Heat, Miami is 9-6 through their first 15 games.

The frustrating part for the Heat is Bam just returned, and now they lose Wiggins and Jovic for an unknown time.

Herro, Wiggins, and Jovic also did not travel with the team, this trip to Chicago includes a game in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic and Andrew Wiggins did not travel with the Heat today to Chicago. Details to follow. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 20, 2025

Oct 30, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) enters Frost Bank Center before a game against the San Antonio Spurs. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Herro has missed the start to the 2025/2026 season after undergoing offseason ankle surgery and Miami has navigated his absence better than anyone could have expected. Miami leads the NBA in pace, is top 5 in points per game, and currently the East's sixth seed. Herro's return is eminent, and he should fit seamlessly into Miami's new look offense.

Andrew Wiggins

Nov 10, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reacts to winning the game with teammates against the Cleveland Cavaliers during overtime at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat's newest 22 looks good, but will miss his first game of the 2025/26 season in Chicago with a left hip flexor strain per the team. Wiggins has been great defensively and a solid offensive option for the Heat so far this season, averaging 16.7/4.9/2.8 while shhoting 48% from the floor and 36% from three.

Wiggins looks much better this season than he did last year in his time with Miami after dealing with his first time being traded. He looks comfortable, he fits in with the guys, and is making an immense impact.

It is uncertain how long Wiggins will be out and it is surely something to monitor going forward.

Nikola Jovic

Nov 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The recently extended forward is off to a slow start in 2025 and will now miss time with a hip injury. Jovic was extended by Miami this offseason and has the mold of a modern "point-forward." But Jovic has yet to live up to his extensions hype.

Jovic's hip injury will be something to monitor going forward as there is also no known timetable for his return.

Vlad Goldin was also sent to the G-League.

In addition, Vlad Goldin has been sent to the Heat's G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, where he will join first-round pick Kasparas Jakucionis. https://t.co/JB36LmLB7I — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 20, 2025

The Heat will be without some key players on their road trip, just another test for a team that has already battled so much adversity.

NBA analysts and Miami Heat believe Tyler Herro will fit with revamped offense

How the Miami Heat outlasted the short-handed Golden State Warriors

The expectation for Bam Adebayo, a possible Jimmy Butler return and other Heat-Warriors keys