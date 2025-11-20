Miami to be without three key players, including a surprise, in Chicago
In this story:
The Miami Heat announced that three key players will not travel with them to Chicago.
The Miami Heat have navigated the beginning of the season with numerous injuries to other key players not listed above. Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell both missed time. But even through the injuries, the tough schedule to begin the year, and the uncertaintly surrounding the Miami Heat, Miami is 9-6 through their first 15 games.
The frustrating part for the Heat is Bam just returned, and now they lose Wiggins and Jovic for an unknown time.
Herro, Wiggins, and Jovic also did not travel with the team, this trip to Chicago includes a game in Philadelphia on Sunday.
Tyler Herro
Herro has missed the start to the 2025/2026 season after undergoing offseason ankle surgery and Miami has navigated his absence better than anyone could have expected. Miami leads the NBA in pace, is top 5 in points per game, and currently the East's sixth seed. Herro's return is eminent, and he should fit seamlessly into Miami's new look offense.
Andrew Wiggins
The Miami Heat's newest 22 looks good, but will miss his first game of the 2025/26 season in Chicago with a left hip flexor strain per the team. Wiggins has been great defensively and a solid offensive option for the Heat so far this season, averaging 16.7/4.9/2.8 while shhoting 48% from the floor and 36% from three.
Wiggins looks much better this season than he did last year in his time with Miami after dealing with his first time being traded. He looks comfortable, he fits in with the guys, and is making an immense impact.
It is uncertain how long Wiggins will be out and it is surely something to monitor going forward.
Nikola Jovic
The recently extended forward is off to a slow start in 2025 and will now miss time with a hip injury. Jovic was extended by Miami this offseason and has the mold of a modern "point-forward." But Jovic has yet to live up to his extensions hype.
Jovic's hip injury will be something to monitor going forward as there is also no known timetable for his return.
Vlad Goldin was also sent to the G-League.
The Heat will be without some key players on their road trip, just another test for a team that has already battled so much adversity.
NBA analysts and Miami Heat believe Tyler Herro will fit with revamped offense
How the Miami Heat outlasted the short-handed Golden State Warriors
The expectation for Bam Adebayo, a possible Jimmy Butler return and other Heat-Warriors keys
Austin also writes for the Five Reasons Sports Network, covering all South Florida sports. As a current athlete, Austin specializes in in-depth analysis, player profiles, combining on-field knowledge with strong storytelling to cover football, basketball, and beyond. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Business Management at Webber International University. Twitter: @austindobbins13