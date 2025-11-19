The expectation for Bam Adebayo, a possible Jimmy Butler return and other Heat-Warriors keys

The highly anticipated Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors match-up may be seeing a bit of a dip in overall buzz.

With the Warriors playing in Orlando last night, that early afternoon injury report wasn't the greatest for those wanting to see Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler suiting up in Miami.

Curry is officially ruled out already, while guys like Butler, Draymond Green, and Buddy Hield are currently listed as questionable. As for the Heat, we still await the official word on Bam Adebayo who was upgraded to questionable yesterday.

So let's get into some keys:

1. What to look for in possible Bam Adebayo return...

Mar 25, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives to the basket past Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It's been an interesting two weeks for the Miami Heat as they operated without Bam Adebayo. Although it felt rocky with some tough losses and undersized front-courts, a 4-2 rcord in that stretch feels like a massive win. With him possibly returning tonight against a potential depleted Warriors team, I'd expect them to ease him back into things slowly. His defense and rebounding will be felt immediately, as they can get back to some staggering with Kel'el Ware and himself to always keep a big on the floor. As for the offensive side of the ball, it'll be time to get that three ball back into its early season rhythm. This system doesn't ask for him to spam screens or hand-offs anymore, so it's about working him back in as a free-flowing scorer.

2. The Jimmy Butler factor.

Mar 25, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) looks on against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As I mentioned before, the Butler situation is currently tagged as questionable to play tonight, and as many Heat observers know, those second nights of a back to back tend to lean one way. If he doesn't suit up, the goal is to not make this a remake of that second Cleveland Cavaliers game where a rotation of guys with nothing to lose catch you off guard. If they sit all of their guys, it's something you need to take advatage of. Yet if Butler does play, that'll create some extra buzz in the building. Miami has the defenders to hone in on Butler, such as Andrew Wiggins, Pelle Larsson, and obviously Adebayo. You should expect a paint touch, drive and kick heavy Butler if he sees the floor tonight, meaning the role players on the edges will be the difference makers either way.

3. As Erik Spoelstra will say, the Heat need to worry about the Heat.

Nov 17, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra watches from the sideline against the New York Knicks during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

From the perspective of coach speak, the number one element in a game like this is consistency in preparation. The reason undermanned teams seem to take down somewhat healthy squads all the time seems to be the element of surprise. Maybe it's taking it easy early in a game, or simply not being ready for a random guy not on the scouting report to hurt you. But if you walk into every nightly match-up with the same mindset, it eliminates all of that. It sounds cliche, but the Heat need to take every win they can get in this Tyler Herro-less start to the year. It's about building their own habits on both sides of the floor, especially in this new style. The Heat control their nightly destiny with the intensity and aggression they play with, so Butler or not tonight, that energy needs to be felt.