The Miami Heat's Worst Contract So Far this Season

The Miami Heat are sitting in a pretty position and look poised to escape the undesirable Play-In Tournament this season. They are currently the East's seventh seed and find themselves tied with the Philadelphia 76ers. After that, they are just 3.5 games back of the Toronto Raptors for 5th, and 5 back of the Cleveland Cavaliers for 4th.

While Miami is catching their stride, they have done it with production from many young players, on good valuable contracts. Pelle Larsson, Jaime Jaquez Jr. Kel'el Ware, and Jasparas Jakucionis come to mind, then in the veteran department, Andrew Wiggins and Norman Powell are playing well above their value.

The Miami Heat's Best Contract this Season

So, after looking at the good this season, who hasn't played up to their value this season?

For this I will be excluding Terry Rozier who would obviously come first. He is making $26.6 million dollars and is away from the team, not playing a single minute while his whole situation gets figured out.

One player stands out when discussing contracts, and his name is

Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro was the Miami Heat's All-Star last season, a former sixth-man of the year, a three-point champ, and an easy 20 points a night. But this season, Tyler Herro has come back down to Earth.

Not in regard to talent, not in regard to ability, leadership, or any of those intangibles. But rather availability. Some of which is his fault, some of which is not, he wants to play basketball, he wants to be there for his teammates, and for the Heat. But availability is the best availability, and when you're making $31 million dollars as the team's second highest paid player; being available for 22% of the teams' games is unacceptable.

Now many are upset with Herro, and the Heat put Herro in a tough situation in regards with the fans as it was really uncertain why he was missing so much time, but he fractured 3 ribs and had to have a custom flak-jacket made for him to protect his ribs.

Tyler Herro custom flat jacket he was talking about wearing for his ribs:

Level of Play & Future Role

Herro has been himself this season --albeit a little inconsistent-- and currently has a newfound role. In his two games since returning, he has come off of the bench and found success, scoring 38 points and gathering 9 assists and boards over the Heat's 2 blowout victories.

Herro looks healthy, is scoring at all three levels, and has found comfort in his current role, one he exceeds very, very well at.

“I’m coming off the bench right now, it doesn’t really feel out of place. We got guys that can start. I’m comfortable in my role and in myself and I’m happy where I’m at.” Tyler Herro

NBA all time leaders in PPG off the bench (min. 100 games) 👀



1. TYLER HERRO (16.6 PPG)

2. John Drew (16.3 PPG)

3. Bennedict Mathurin (15.7 PPG)

4. Kevin McHale (15.5 PPG)

5. Deandre Hunter (15.2 PPG)



(📸 @HeatNationCP)

So far Erik Spoelstra has staggered Tyler Herro and Norman Powell and found great success.

There was never a question to Herro's offensive capabilities, he is a weapon and a gamechanger that will have a huge effect on how this Heat season ends. The question has always been availability and if Tyler Herro can stay healthy the rest of this season, maybe he can reprove his worth to the Miami Heat, and prove that his contract is worth all of $31,000,000.

