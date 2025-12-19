It doesn't seem like anybody really knows what will end up happening regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo and his situation with the Milwaukee Bucks despite all the recent reporting suggesting a breakup might happen this season.

The Miami Heat, however, continue to loom dangerously in the conversations surrounding the matter, with more and more media members contemplate the possibility. This time around, it's The Ringer's Zach Lowe coming around to the possibility.

"It's why Miami is interesting to me. Now, to be clear, Bucks fans, I'm not sure Miami has enough because, as much as people are talking about how, 'Well, you know, teams are going to be too cautious, more cautious about trading for superstars in the wake of Phoenix and Clippers', Giannis is Giannis," Lowe said. "They're going to get a lot for Giannis whenever they trade for him, so I'm not sure if Miami has enough, even if they threw all the picks that they can put in, even if they throw [Jaime] Jaquez [Jr.] and everything."

Zach Lowe on why Giannis to Miami is interesting 👀



“If I’m Miami I say if we can get in there and it’s Herro, Jaquez, Ware and bunch of picks. I at least got Bam, Powell, Mitchell, Wiggins, other young guys. That’s probably more interesting today and for the next 3 years than… https://t.co/lp2T99rrLU pic.twitter.com/bqTXsDYtUR — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) December 18, 2025

"But if I'm Miami, I do look at it and say 'If we can get in there, and it's [Tyler] Herro, Jaquez, [Kel'el] Ware's got to be in it or I'm not interested if I'm Milwaukee, and a bunch of picks, at least I've got Bam [Adebayo], [Norman] Powell, [Davion] Mitchell, [Andrew] Wiggins, some other young guys," Lowe continued. "That's probably more interesting today and for the next three years than anything else that's going to happen for my team, so that's why I can't close the door on it."

There's no doubt the Heat would have to go all-in if they're serious about trying to acquire the 2021 Finals MVP, commonly referred to as a top three player in the league. It remains dubious that they would ever be willing to offer Bam Adebayo, even for someone of Antetokounmpo's caliber.

Keeping that in mind, their all-in offer could consist of a package that includes: Tyler Herro, another contract to match salaries, their two trade-able first round picks, multiple pick swaps, and a combination of young players like Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, Kasparas Jakucionis, Pelle Larsson and Nikola Jovic.

Despite still providing MVP-level impact, there are some valid concerns when it comes to the concept of the Heat putting all their chips in. The 2021 Finals MVP is 31, with a recent calf strain and a string of lower-body injuries over the past few seasons, with the built-in price of likely having to extend him at his max for his age-33-through-36 seasons (assuming he opts out in summer 2028).

MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket