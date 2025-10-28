Norman Powell just did something LeBron James didn't with Miami Heat
The acquistion didn't come with the fanfare of LeBron James' arrival to the Miami Heat. No Decision special. No "not one, not two, not three" celebration. No media from all parts of the nation descending upon South Florida for the spectacle.
It was a simple trade for a 32-year-old never-been-an-All-Star, albeit a lopsided deal in the Heat's direction, with only Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love being sent to the Los Angeles Clippers for Norman Powell.
But Powell has already passed James, early on in his Heat tenure, as he's paced the Heat's 2-1 start.
Powell has scored 72 points in his first three games with the Heat, most ever for the franchise. That's ahead of fast riser but also fast faller Kendrick Nunn, plus Kevin Willis (from the pre-Pat Riley days)... and LeBron James.
James, of course, led the Heat to four NBA Finals in four seasons, with the Heat winning two. He paced a 27-game winning streak. He won two MVPs.
No one is expecting any of that from Powell.
But he is proving worthy of Heat management's excitement for him, with some projecting that he indeed will make an All-Star team this season. The next step will be incorporating Tyler Herro alongside him, in the Heat's new offense with fewer play calls, more pace and better spacing.
Erik Spoelstra, the Heat coach, has said he's not concerned about how Herro will fit, because of Herro's offensive IQ and skill set. But part of that optimism is due to Powell as well. Powell has described himself as low maintenance, not just in the locker room but also on the court, in terms of blending his own play style. He doesn't stay on the ball too long. He makes a move or takes a shot or passes it off.
The low maintenance part is quite different from Jimmy Butler, who was dynamic on the court but not always easy behind the scenes. It should be noted that in Butler,'s first three points, he scored 44.
Powell gets another shot to extend his strong start, with a home game against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. There should be plenty of opportunities to score. The national buzz is starting to build, even if it will never quite compare to King James or Jimmy Buckets.