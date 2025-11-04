Norman Powell returns, a new lineup shines, and takeaways from Heat win against Clippers
On the second night of a west coast back to back, the Miami Heat faced off against the L.A. Clippers.
Miami got a positive injury report bump, as former Clipper Norman Powell made his return after the three game absence with the groin soreness.
It wasn't as simple as Powell slotting in for Pelle Larsson back into the starting lineup, as Erik Spoelstra instead went small by moving Kel'el Ware to the bench. With the trouble Ivica Zubac gave him in the past, the Heat clearly didn't want an early remake of a game ago.
So, here are three main takeaways from this one:
1. The Miami Heat have found a lineup: a bench lineup.
With the shifted starting lineup tonight, the Heat simultaneously expanded their rotation to ten with a bench group of Dru Smith, Simone Fontecchio, Jaime Jaquez Jr, Nikola Jovic, and Kel'el Ware. They weren't mixed in either, as they ran that second unit together for an extended period where good things occurred. The Heat's zone gave the James Harden-less minutes trouble, Fontecchio and Jaquez led the Heat's offense, and Ware appeared much more engaged overall. Ware specifically seems to fit in with that group much more comfortably than the starters, as he has more room to be aggressive. The story-line of the first half for the Heat was surviving the minutes when that bench group came off the floor, which is most definitely new for the Heat.
2. The defense needed a jolt at half....and they got it.
The Heat have found themselves in many dog fights over the years as a defensive first team. That led to many low scoring nights themselves, but they enjoyed getting the games into the mud. But this is a new day in Miami Heat world. They're putting up 66 points in the first 24 minutes, but consequently give up 71 on the other end. The only way to truly lean into their new offense is to string together stops on defense, which seemed viable coming in as they faced a team that ranked 28th in points per game to start the year. The Heat lacked resistance on the perimeter defensively, as Harden and Kawhi Leonard were able to pull-up from pretty much anywhere rather comfortably in the first half. That was before the Heat's starters turned it up a notch in the third quarter. Pelle Larsson was a big reason for the jolt, as he ignited Miami on the perimeter. Wiggins did a great job on the Clippers' stars, while Adebayo cleaned up on the defensive boards. When this Heat team defends, they're a tough team to beat.
3. Norman Powell, Bam Adebayo, and Andrew Wiggins: stepping up late.
As Norman Powell made his return against his former team, he wasted no time getting shots up early. Flying off a few off-ball screens, getting downhill off catch and go's, and simply letting the ball roll off his fingertips no matter where he catches it. Bam Adebayo was strong in his aggression as well: working that mid-range against a couple slower bigs in Zubac and Brook Lopez, getting to the free throw line, and letting it fly from deep. As the bench group didn't have as much success in the second half for Miami, an early entrance for the starters in the fourth was needed. Wiggins hit a couple of much needed threes, Powell's drives kept things alive, and Adebayo's short jumper late saved them. All three guys came up big as options late to counter the shot making of Leonard and Harden.