One consistent Miami Heat offensive trend, Tyler Herro's return and more

The Minnesota Timberwolves are a familiar face for the Miami Heat, after just matching up on Saturday night in a loss at home.

Things looked a little different on the Heat side tonight, as Tyler Herro made his return after missing 30 of the team's 36 games so far this season.

He made his return off the bench, as Erik Spoelstra didn't tweak the first unit of Davion Mitchell, Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, Bam Adebayo, and Kel'el Ware.

It wasn't a pretty offensive showing for the Heat in this one tonight, as this wasn't the defensive layout of the New Orleans Pelicans from a game ago.

So let's get into some takeaways from tonight:

1. The positional size manual: need to run and force turnovers.

Jan 6, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) works around Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

I will keep repeating this when it comes to Miami Heat basketball: good defenses with size across their lineup can force offensive lapses for the Heat. No screens and a ton of isolation attacks allow for good defenders to just sit back and contain as Miami hopes the defense sends help from somewhere. The only way to maximize the offense in a game like this is by forcing turnovers and running in transition. Although the Heat's scoring peaked early behind Norman Powell, it became a heavy half-court game from there with limited fastbreak opportunities. It's a schematic priority when facing teams like this.

2. Tyler Herro's return off the bench.

Nov 24, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) warms-up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

With a lot of eyes on Tyler Herro's play off the bench tonight, he came in clearly not trying to step on any toes. Making the necessary swings and kick-outs, just trying to limit mistakes. A transition swing to the corner for three kicked off his scoring for the night, as he crept his way to 10 points on 4 of 5 shooting in that first half stint. He didn't seem like he missed much time with the way he was moving around out there, which is important coming off two foot injuries. The main adjustment was the screen increase in his minutes. Making him isolate against good defenders all night isn't the formula, so they mixed in more pick and roll than usual. It was a lot of stagnant single action screening with limited movement, probably due to the lack of reps for others, but I'm interested if this screening will stick for Herro's minutes going forward.

3. The Heat need more from their captain.

Jan 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) raises his fist before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Heat were bad as a whole tonight. Pointing out the tour date type numbers from multiple rotation guys could be the story here, but it's been a real rough patch for Heat captain Bam Adebayo for some time now. Defensive impact aside, the scoring side of things for him just haven't been easy, as he's scored 15 points in 1 of his last 7 games. This offense naturally isn't the cleanest fit for him to get easy buckets. It's all wing catches and one-on-one attacks, before he puts up a heavily contested mid-range turn-around or hook shot. Those short jumpers just aren't dropping as they once did, and it's an outlet for their offense that they heavily lean on. Either he has to get out of this mental funk, or the coaches have to get to work on some easier opportunities.