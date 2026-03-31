One Heat player thriving in one certain offensive area against Sixers

The Miami Heat aren't a talented enough offensive bunch to be limited to one shot attempt every time down the floor. Relief points and second chance opportunities need to be a close friend of this team, and one Heat player showed why tonight.

It was a tale of two quarters for the Heat in the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers, as it often is.

A hot first quarter with fiery three point shooting, before a cold second half where the Sixers climbed right back in behind Miami's self-inflicted mistakes.

The path to victory isn't just the on-paper battle of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo against Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. The Miami Heat aren't winning a 2-on-2 shooting match battle.

But the others on the edges need to outwork those same guys on Philly.

Perfect example: Pelle Larsson.

The constant Pelle Larsson being in the right spot at the right time



Legit a major part of Miami’s offense tonight



Up to 13-6-2 — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) March 31, 2026

The tip-ins around the basket, the perfectly timed cutting when a ball handler loses his dribble, or the chaotic drives that lead to a trip to the line with his bulldozing physicality.

You can't say enough about Larsson's development on the offensive side of the floor. He may not be a primary option in the pecking order, but his level of importance as a scorer is much needed for a team that plays offense at an inconsistent level like Miami.

It's hard to get a flexibile whistle in this league as a role player that not many know, but Larsson has figured out a formula. He says he was so frustrated defending the league's best players and their abilities to get to the line, that he began emulating those tendencies.

Slow steps, shoulder into the chest, full speed running in transition. He's not foul baiting. He's forcing contact and putting the official in a position where he's forced to make the call.

Larsson has been the player of the game for the Heat often. Sometimes for a big 3 in the clutch or stifling defense on an opposing team's best player.

But tonight, it was for being an offensive savior without even having to dribble the basketball much.

It may not always be flashy or loud, but Larsson is the reason this game turned around for Miami against Embiid and the Sixers in that second half, before Tyler Herro completely took over in the clutch to lead Miami to a win.