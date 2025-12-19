One key offensive stat proves Kel'el Ware is impacting winning

With some guys out in Brooklyn for the Heat a night ago, Kel'el Ware was promoted back to the starting lineup for the time being due to the opposing size.

But should he just be a fill-in?

He found a real rhythm in November with a flurry of 20 point double-doubles, as he started to really find an aggressive feel for things on the offensive end of the floor.

When he's engaged and being utilized as a scorer in the offense, the Miami Heat are simply a better basketball team across the board.

To hammer that point home, Ware has attempted double digits shot attempts in 10 of his 27 games so far this season. In those ten games, the Miami Heat have come away with a 9-1 record.

If that doesn't scream impacting winning, I don't know what does.

Crazy Heat stat of the day:



The Miami Heat are 9-1 when Kel’el Ware attempts 10 or more field goals



When he is involved offensively, the Heat are a better basketball team — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) December 19, 2025

On the flip side, that leaves Miami with a 6-11 record when Ware attempts 9 or less field goals. All this shows is that his minutes need to be a priority for this team to ultimately get where they want to go.

Not just for this season either. The 21 year old sophomore big man has a bright future ahead of him, and allowing him to both close games and log high minute totals will elevate his confidence, which consequently elevates his play.

The noticeable factor and trend here is that when he's being utilized under the basket as a true lob threat and interior force, it trickles into him impacting the game in other ways.

When he's engaged offensively, he's engaged on the boards and defensively in obvious fashion.

Kel’el Ware vs the Nets:



🔺22 PTS

🔺12 REBS

🔺4 BLKS

🔺8/11 FG (73%)



KEEP STARTING KELEL



(via @MiamiClip) pic.twitter.com/GoOUhoRa7V — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) December 19, 2025

The controversial part of this equation is that if Miami decides this big man duo is too good to pull apart, how does Miami shift the starting lineup?

Tyler Herro remains in and out of the lineup due to the foot and toe injuries that have popped up, which has many questioning if he should be acclimated slowly.

Andrew Wiggins is coming off a rough offensive performance in Brooklyn, but could he fit better as a secondary offensive piece to Jaime Jaquez Jr off the bench in the near future?

These are tough decisions the staff will have to make, but whatever solution they come up with, it needs to involve propping their young big man up into a more consistent and prominent role.

A 9-1 record is not coincidental. That's called a pattern.