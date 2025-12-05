After a strong start following his return from ankle surgery, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro may have hit a snag as he looks to continue what looms as a massive season in his career.

Herro was placed on the morning injury report with right big toe irritation on Friday morning, listed as ‘doubtful’ for Miami’s game at Orlando. Coach Erik Spoelstra confirmed that he’d have an MRI on Saturday during his shootaround availability.

The Heat should be fine from a depth standpoint with Norman Powell returning from an ankle sprain. Andrew Wiggins, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Pelle Larsson are also listed as available to play despite appearing on the 11:30 AM ET report. If Spoelstra doesn’t opt to change his starters, Larsson should remain in the first five in Herro’s spot against Orlando after replacing Powell there following his one-game absence in Wednesday’s loss to Dallas.

Herro missed the first 17 games of Miami’s season, debuting with a team-high 24 points in a 106-102 win over the Mavericks on Nov. 24. He’d participated in all five games since returning, averaging 23.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 31.4 minutes. The All-Star and 2025 3-point shooting contest champion took to the Heat’s new offense beautifully, averaging three 3-point makes per game while shooting at a 48.4 percent clip from beyond the arc.

Herro has never topped the 40 percent mark in his career despite his status as one of the NBA’s top 3-point marksmen, so his great start in a new up-tempo system predicated on aggressiveness is a great sign. Herro also hasn’t pouted over not getting the long-term extension it was expected he’d sign in October.

Powell missed the Mavs game, but his ankle sprain suffered in the Dec. 1 win over the L.A. Clippers has healed quickly enough to return to the mix, but it is concerning that Herro could miss additional time. Given that Powell and Herro are Miami’s top wings and most gifted scorers, the fact they’ve played just 51 minutes together has made it difficult for the duo to build chemistry.

Fortunately, Herro has proven to be a quick healer. He underwent ankle surgery on Sept. 19 and joked in early October that he hoped to return “about five games into the season.” While the procedure normally requires a recovery period of at least two months and keeps some players out as many as 12 weeks, he was not only able to excel at beating the timeline but hit the ground running upon returning.

