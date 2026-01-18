Pelle Larsson needs to be a permanent starter for the Miami Heat

Go back and look at the cover image of this article, if any one image could capture Pelle Larsson's impact for the Miami Heat it is this one.

Pelle Larsson was a second-round pick, pick #44 by the Houston Rockets and then was immediately traded to the Miami Heat for AJ Griffin in a three-team deal that included the Atlanta Hawks.

Pelle is "Heat Culture", he does the little things right, out hustles everybody, and plays with infactious energy that is felt throughout the Miami Heat's rotation.

But this energy is made more evident in the win column, as the Miami Heat are 13-8 when Pelle starts this season and 14-5 when he plays 25+ minutes. An impact that can't go unnoticed. But now it is time for Erik Spoelstra to make a permanent change.

Pelle Larsson is arguably the Miami Heat's most important player.



If Miami isn't making a move, him and Kasparas must continue to get more minutes — Austin Dobbins (@AustinDobbins13) January 18, 2026

The impact is undeniable; the more Pelle plays the better the Heat are.

It's the little things

The impact goes far beyond the box score, it's the hustle, the energy, the defense, and the overall basketball IQ Pell brings to the Miami Heat.

The energy and hustle is embodied in loosed balls, the twitter account that tracks whether or not he gets hit in the face, and the energy he brings like on the dunks on the cover image.

YES 1 MINUTES AND 22 SECONDS INTO THE GAME pic.twitter.com/j67LyBCp3n — Did Pelle get hit in the face? (@DidPelleGetHit) January 18, 2026

The defense, constantly on display in the attacks, the pick and roll defense, the drawing of fouls, and once again, his most important aspect, the energy that flows through all of his teammates.

On offense, he was seen running the pick and rolls in clutch time with captain Bam Adebayo, forcing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to be in the pick and roll on every possession, not giving him any time off.

Pelle-Bam pick and rolls were spammed late



Why?



To put Shai in action to try and wear him down



2-on-1, floater, and-1



Pelle was making some great decisions pic.twitter.com/yE6reKnRQj — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) January 18, 2026

How can he start more

Theres the best option which I will discuss more in depth in another article and that is trading Andrew Wiggins, his value is high and he would certainly help a contender, that allows Pelle to easily slide into the starting lineup.

The next course of action is to look down the line, even when healthy and make a choice between Tyler Herro and Davion Mitchell (Norman Powell won't be benched just like Wiggins), and the way Miami has dealt with Tyler Herro, doesn't make that seem like a viable option. So, adding Pelle to Herro, Powell, Wiggins and Bam are the best, but also most likely option to make this happen. Let Davion Mitchell run the bench unit with Jaime Jaquez Jr. and go from there.

The best part about that lineup, is it has seen success, in only 10 minutes, they have a plus 57.9 net rating (157.9 offensive, 100 defensive), switch Herro for Davion, and it's a +30.4 (137.5 offensive, 107.1 defensive) in 48 minutes.

Larsson is the hidden heartbeat of the Miami Heat and he needs to be a permeant starter as Miami embraces their youth movement.

For More Miami Heat News