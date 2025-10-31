Kel'el Ware disappoints, but one star shows out in Heat's loss to Spurs
The Miami Heat matched up with Wemby and the Spurs on Thursday night and found themselves on the losing end of an entertaining basketball game, snapping their three-game win streak.
1. Bam Adebayo- A+
Bam Adebayo came out strong, and was the best big on the floor tonight, one shared with Victor Wembanyama. Bam had 17/6/1 at the half including a highlight dunk on Wemby, and showed his defensive prowess. Bam was all over the floor and looked like someone out to prove something, building on his strong start to the 2025/2026 season. Bam and the Heat had a rough third quarter, only scoring 14 points. Bam helped kickstart the 4th quarter comeback. Bam Adebayo is the one leading Miami into the future and stacking days will be large in not only the Heat's success but his future award selections. 31/10/3
2. Kel'el Ware- D
In the battle of the seven footers, Ware was outmatched, poor shot selection, zero points, outrebounded, and out of position. Coach Spoelstra has been calling for Ware to play impactful basketball, and he failed to do that tonight. Kel'el Ware's potential is through the roof, but potential means nothing until it is put into action. Stay patient, but growth and ambition are necessary. 0/7/3
3. Andrew Wiggins- B
Wiggins was quite inconsistent tonight but made an immense impact. Wiggins kept the Miami Heat in the game during the third quarter and helped Bam Adebayo mount the failed comeback attempt. Wiggins was efficient offensively going 11/18 from the floor and making 2 of his 5 threes. If Wiggins can continue to play a vital role for the Heat and show his 2-way capabilities, Miami will continue to make noise.
Other Notable Grades:
Player
Grade
Simmone Fontecchio
A
Davion Mitchell
B-
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
C+
Dru Smith
A
The Heat ultimately fell short in San Antonio, but it was an encouraging loss, nonetheless. Still without their top two scoring options and crossed the 100-point mark.
Miami returns to the floor Sunday November second in Los Angeles for a bout with the Los Angeles Lakers.
